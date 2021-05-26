Kansas officially signs 2 of top college hoops transfers

·3 min read

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged in the aftermath of one of the worst NCAA Tournament losses in program history that the Jayhawks had to get more athletic and more dynamic if they wanted to once again be title contenders.

They took a big step toward accomplishing that goal Wednesday.

The Jayhawks announced high-scoring Arizona State transfer Remy Martin and versatile Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands had officially signed their transfer paperwork to join the program. Martin and Coleman-Lands are considered two of the top players in the portal - and that's saying something given more than 1,000 players on the market.

They join a combination of transfers and high school recruits represents a wholesale makeover of the Jayhawks.

Also transferring to Kansas are Joseph Yesufu, one of the breakout stars of the NCAA Tournament for Drake, and 6-foot-9 forward Cam Martin, who averaged 25 points a game for Division II program Missouri Southern. Prep forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence and guards Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Bobby Pettiford are all top-150 recruits.

Meanwhile, junior college forward Sydney Curry is reopening his recruitment after committing to the Jayhawks, and they are still awaiting decisions from Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji on whether they will remain in the NBA draft.

One reason to return? Remy Martin and Coleman-Lands and the rest of the newcomers should make Kansas a contender.

Martin, who also made himself draft-eligible, is a three-time All-Pac-12 pick who led the league with 19.1 points per game last season. As a freshman in 2017, Martin had 21 points in leading the Sun Devils to a rare win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, and he had 10 points and four assists in another win over the Jayhawks the following year in Tempe.

''We believe Remy to be one of the best lead guards in America,'' Self said. ''He is preparing for the NBA Draft but we know if the decision is made to return to school, we will welcome his talent and experience. His competitiveness will elevate others overnight. He would be a very high-energy leader on our team and within this campus.''

Coleman-Lands has taken a long and winding road to Lawrence. He began his career at Illinois, then transferred to DePaul and spent one year redshirting and another playing. Then he headed to Iowa State, where Coleman-Lands started 22 of 23 games last season and averaged 14.3 points while lighting it up from the 3-point line.

''I'm not even talking about Remy's maturity because Jalen is two years older,'' Self said. ''Jalen is a college graduate who is pursuing his master's degree. He's very bright and can really shoot the basketball. This past season against us he scored 20 in both games and one of the games was a low-scoring game. We think he will give us great depth shooting the basketball on the perimeter. That is something we needed last year and we are addressing that which he is a big part of.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR suspends spotter Eddie D'Hondt indefinitely

    NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension Wednesday to Eddie D’Hondt, spotter for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team, after details surfaced regarding his recent arrest in Catawba County, North Carolina. D’Hondt was arrested May 12, according to Hickory (N.C.) Police Department records. Records in Catawba District Court show two court dates listed for D’Hondt related to […]

  • Trio of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Julio Jones would be nightmare for defenses

    There would be almost no way to cover all three and all three have experience in the slot.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • NHL betting: Will the Islanders close out the series against the Penguins?

    Some pivotal Game 6s are on tap tonight with Lightning-Panthers, Golden Knights-Wild, and Islanders-Penguins.

  • Norman Powell with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/24/2021

  • NFL-All-time scoring leader Vinatieri to retire after 24 seasons

    The four-times Super Bowl champion, who started his career with the New England Patriots in 1996 before moving to the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, scored 2,673 points including 29 game-winning kicks -- two of which came at Super Bowls. No kicker has more Super Bowl rings than Vinatieri, who won it three time with the Patriots and once with the Colts.

  • Bellator 259 results: Cris Cyborg TKOs Leslie Smith with 9 seconds left to retain title

    Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.

  • Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

    The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played in a modified alternate shot format, is scheduled for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major champion on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, collected a record-extending seventh Super Bowl win in February.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Soccer-Inter are Italian champions again -- so why might Conte leave?

    Italian media predicted the imminent end of coach Antonio Conte's time at Inter Milan on Wednesday, even as the club basked in the glow of becoming Serie A champions again after an 11-year-wait. Milan-based Gazzetta dello Sport ran the headline “Conte-Inter divorce” and predicted a separation within the next 48 hours. Corriere dello Sport wrote that the relationship was “finished” and that lawyer Angelo Capellini, who deals with contracts and negotiations, was at the club offices for a second consecutive day to oversee a contract termination.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Carla Esparza earns UFC Vegas 27 bonus for finishing Yan Xiaonan

    Carla Esparza, Bruno Silva, Justin Tafa and Jared Vanderaa all came away from UFC Vegas 27 with $50,000 performance bonuses for their work at UFC Vegas 27. Vanderaa and Tafa were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses for their heavyweight slugfest, while Esparza and Silva were awarded for their TKO victories over Yan Xiaonan and Victor Rodriguez, respectively. Esparza captured her performance of the night bonus after she stopped Yan Xiaonan in the second round of their strawweight co-main event. Esparza dominated Xiaonan with her wrestling prowess throughout the vast majority of the fight before stopping Xiaonan with unanswered strikes in the crucifix position that ultimately led to the referee stopping the fight. Tafa and Vanderaa captured their fight of the night bonuses after a heavyweight bloodbath. Vanderaa decisively outstruck Tafa all three rounds but was shaken by counters and bombs thrown by Tafa, especially in the second round. Although it was a great back and forth stand up brawl, Vanderaa certainly did enough to take the decision victory. Paul Felder retires from MMA during UFC Vegas 27 broadcast Truly, there is not much to say about Silva’s performance, but not because of a lack of skill, the fight only lasted one minute. Silva hit his opponent Victor Rodriguez with a big right hand and followed up with a knee in the clinch that visibly wobbled Rodriguez. Silva followed up with another right hand that dropped his opponent, and it only took two seconds of ground and pound and 60 seconds total before the referee saw enough. UFC Vegas 27 took place on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font put on a striking clinic against former champion and no. 4 ranked Cody Garbrandt in the fight card's main event. After five rounds of fighting, all three judges scored the fight for Font by unanimous decision.

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Kyrie Irving’s comments, Kendrick Perkins’ response, and the ugly side of Boston sports

    Is the medium the message, or are some things bigger than those that speak about them?

  • Steelers WRs missing from first day of OTAs

    Key players were absent from the Steelers first day of the voluntary workouts.

  • WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing at OTAs

    The Chiefs provided a first look at Mahomes in action since his offseason surgery.

  • Trevor Lawrence opens up on Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer and if his hair will survive rookie hazing

    Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?