Kansas loses 4-star recruit as major NCAA allegations loom for program

Kansas is losing a significant recruit as major NCAA violations loom. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas basketball hasn’t yet received its expected notice of allegations from the NCAA for multiple major violations, but it’s still getting hit with bad news.

Issac McBride, a four-star point guard recruit and Rivals’ No. 109 player in the Class of 2019, withdrew from Kansas only months after enrolling in the university. Kansas coach Bill Self announced McBride’s decision on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per #KUbball - Issac McBride has withdrawn from KU.



Bill Self: “We are all disappointed that Issac made this decision, basically on Tuesday. After discussing with his family, everybody came to the conclusion that this was not a good fit. We wish Issac the best.” — Matt Tait (@mctait) September 20, 2019

McBride confirmed the news with a statement released on Twitter. He explained his decision as him deciding the program “was not a good fit.”

Losing McBride probably doesn’t sting the Jayhawks much in the short term, but it’s a tough break for what was already Kansas’ lowest ranked recruiting class in years.

McBride’s withdrawal comes days before the expected arrival of the NCAA’s notice of allegations for multiple major recruiting violations, according to the Kansas City Star.

Story continues

The charges reportedly stem from the FBI’s investigation into college basketball last year that resulted in guilty verdicts for three people involved in the sport. The NCAA indicated that six schools involved in the matter would be hearing from the organization, and it appears Kansas is one of them.

More from Yahoo Sports: