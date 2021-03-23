Kansas' NCAA Tournament second-round exit finishes brutal season for college basketball blue bloods

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Kansas bowed out of the NCAA Tournament on Monday in an embarrassing 34-point loss to Southern California. It was a disappointing ending for the No. 3-seeded Jayhawks, but the game looked more like a formality than an upset against an underrated No. 6 seed from the Pac-12.

Kansas had never lost an NCAA Tournament game by more than 16 points. Coach Bill Self told reporters after the game: "They were obviously more prepared, played better, coached better, and we shot it miserably. ... That's about as poor as we can play."

KU's early exit solidifies the 2020-21 season as the worst ever for college basketball's blue-blood programs. Duke and Kentucky missed the NCAA Tournament in the same season for the first time since 1976. The Blue Devils (13-11) had their season end in abrupt fashion when a positive COVID-19 test forced them to withdraw from the ACC Tournament where an an automatic or at-large bid was on the line. The Wildcats (9-16) were nowhere in contention for the postseason, and it was the worst season in Lexington for a John Calipari-coached team.

North Carolina, a No. 8 seed that played its way off the NCAA bubble, was ousted in the first round by 23 points against No. 9 seed Wisconsin, prompting UNC coach Roy Williams to say: "I started the season when I was 70 years old and I feel like I'm 103."

Kansas suffered its worst NCAA Tournament loss under Bill Self.
Kansas suffered its worst NCAA Tournament loss under Bill Self.

Kansas (21-9) seemed to be drifting towards the opposite of its blue-blood counterparts, going from losing five of seven in late January to winning eight of nine before a COVID-19 implication caused KU to withdraw from the Big 12 Tournament. While this team seemed shaky in its first-round opener against Eastern Washington, Monday's blowout was completely unexpected.

There are two ways of looking at this season for Kansas. One is that Self got the most out of this team given the talent on the roster, finishing second in the Big 12 regular season and garnering a No. 3 seed when it seemed destined for a No 6 or No. 7 seed. Self had no NBA talent like he has in years' past or even a veteran like Frank Mason III or Udoka Azubuike. Instead he had a sum-of-its-parts team with five players averaging double figures.

Another way of looking at 2020-21: Self and Kansas had yet another disappointing finish where they underplayed their seed. A No. 3 seed clears the pathway to a Sweet 16, and instead it's a round of 32 exit. That's a frustrating March Madness trend KU fans know all too well. Self is in the Hall of Fame for guiding this program to the 2008 national title and 15 of the last 17 regular-season Big 12 titles. And yet, in the NCAA Tournament, Kansas has a slew of disappointing exits under Self.

► As a No. 1 seed in 2010, KU was upset in the round of 32 by Northern Iowa.

► As a No. 2 seed in 2014 and 2015, KU was upset in the round of 32 by Stanford and Wichita State, respectively.

► Despite being a No. 1 seed in 2016 and 2017, Self's Kansas teams fell just short of a Final Four with Elite Eight finishes.

Granted, Self has taken Kansas to three Final Fours and eight Elite Eights. It's not to say his job in Lawrence has been anything short of amazing. But it's also very gray considering the expectation fans can put on a program that garners a top seed. It gives fans both consistent hope (and consistent heartbreak). Kansas has earned a No. 1 seed eight times and turned it into two Final Fours.

The Jayhawks have famously underplayed their seed in the NCAA Tournament. Bizarre, COVID-19-implicated season or not, this year is no different. At least they made the Dance, though — unlike Duke or Kentucky.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas early NCAA Tournament exit finishes brutal year for blue bloods

Recommended Stories

  • Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta

    Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina. As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske […]

  • TE Rob Gronkowski re-signs with Buccaneers

    Tight end Rob Gronkowski is ready to run it back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl champions confirmed Monday that they re-signed Gronkowski to a contract. The team did not divulge the terms of the deal, however agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Network and ESPN last week that the sides agreed to a one-year contract.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson outworks a laughing Kevin Holland

    The UFC Vegas 22 results were colored with several spectacular knockouts, but the main event boiled down to a seasoned veteran outworking a rising contender. UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson dominates Kevin Holland with superior wrestling The UFC Vegas 22 main event started off as a fairly dominant first round for Brunson. That dominance continued throughout the fight. Brunson utilized his wrestling throughout all five rounds to maintain over 15 minutes of ground control. Regardless, it was not enough to shut Holland up. In the second round, the fight saw an interesting exchange on the feet with Holland landing significant strikes that visibly wobbled Brunson. Not long after that burst of momentum for “Trailblazer,” Brunson again secured a takedown and regained ground control. The remainder of the fight was essentially the same story. A total of five takedowns from Brunson and consistent ground control gave Holland slim opportunity to assert any offense. While Holland made a little more UFC history by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to take Brunson down, Brunson did not feed into Holland’s banter. He maintained focus for the entirety of the fight and brought home a well-deserved unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 22 results Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland UFC Vegas 22 results: Max Griffin lives up to his nickname with vicious KO of Song Kenan Team Alpha Male product Max “Pain” Griffin certainly proved his nickname is well-deserved by clocking Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to faceplant him at 2:20 in the first round. Both Griffin and Kenan started the fight with frequent output, trading strikes with momentum swaying back and forth. Not long after a stuffed takedown attempt from Griffin, Kenan landed a right hand along with a kick to the body before “Pain” put Kenan to sleep. In a night full of knockouts, perhaps this was the most impressive one of the evening. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results: Adrian Yanez patiently delivers 3rd-round KO against Gustavo Lopez Adiran Yanez continued to impress fans, pundits and fighters by defeating esteemed prospect Gustavo Lopez by TKO in the third round of their bantamweight scrap. The story of the fight was Yanez walking down Lopez with little concern for the threat his opponent posed on the feet, peppering him with slick boxing combinations throughout and wobbling Lopez several times in the process. Yanez remained extremely patient throughout the fight as well. Rather than chasing the finish, Yanez instead let the knockout come to him. Yanez took home the highlight-reel knockout finish in the third round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Adrian Yanez defeats Gustavo Lopez UFC Vegas 22 results: Tai Tuivasa steamrolls newcomer Harry Hunsucker Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa put on an astounding performance, delivering a rude welcome to UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker with a vicious TKO 49 seconds into the first round. Tuivasa weathered Hunsucker’s early haymakers and quickly neutralized his lead leg with devastating leg kicks before delivering a couple of powerful right hands to knock Hunsucker down. He followed with ground and pound strikes before the fight was stopped. With this victory over a short notice opponent, Tuivasa has earned his first winning streak in the UFC since 2018. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373460023284805633?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Tai Tuivasa defeats Harry Hunsucker Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped UFC Vegas 22 Live Results UFC Vegas 22 Main Card Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell -- Canceled due to COVID-19 protocolsWelterweight Bout: Max Griffin def Song Kenan by KO (punch) at 2:20, R1Strawweight Bout: Montserrat Canejo def Cheyanne Buys by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez def Gustavo Lopez by KO (punch) at 0:27, R3Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches) at 0:49, R1 UFC Vegas 22 Prelims Women's Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson def Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def Leonardo Santos by KO (punches) at 4:59, R3Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles def Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson def Jesse Strader by TKO (punches) at 1:58, R1Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva def JP Buys by TKO (punch) at 2:56, R2Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko -- CANCELED

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Maurice Hooker upset Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    At BetMGM, Ortiz is -1250 to win and -300 to win by knockout.

  • Timberwolves look to bounce back at home vs. Thunder

    The advancements in Anthony Edwards' game have been apparent during the Minnesota Timberwolves' last four games. In the first three games, Edwards' offensive firepower made the case, as he averaged 35 points per game and shot 49.4 percent from the floor, playing nearly 40 minutes per game. In Minnesota's most recent game, a Friday loss at Phoenix, it showed in how the Suns defended Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • NFL free agency winners and losers: Bears had Russell Wilson dreams and an Andy Dalton reality

    The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.

  • Saints lose 6th-round draft pick, get fined $700,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols

    The Saints got in trouble with the league for COVID violations three times in 2020.

  • Steve Kerr 'angry' after comments on Kevin Durant, last season's 15-50 team taken out of context

    "But to take that comment and put it into a tweet and send it into the universe was so irresponsible and damaging, and I'm angry."

  • USC, Mobley brothers hand Kansas its worst-ever NCAA tournament loss

    Kansas didn't stand a chance.

  • Reports: JuJu Smith-Schuster turns down better offers from Chiefs, Ravens to return to Steelers

    Smith-Schuster will apparently have to wait to sign a long-term deal.

  • UFC 260 ‘Embedded,’ No. 1: Champ Stipe Miocic pulls one last shift at firehouse, gets no respect

    The UFC's heavyweight title is on the line Saturday night in a bout the promotion is billing the "biggest, baddest rematch."

  • Robert Kraft provides bittersweet response to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victory

    The Patriots owner isn't used to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls elsewhere.

  • Doc Rivers, Steve Kerr, other NBA coaches call to encourage Stephen Silas

    "I’ve heard from Doc Rivers telling me about his 18-game losing streak one year, and then winning the championship the following year."

  • Rockets coach Stephen Silas has crushing interview after team's 20th consecutive loss

    First-year Rockets coach Stephen Silas struggled for words as he tried to describe Houston's franchise-record 20-game losing streak.

  • Sixteen sweet matches to look forward to over the first three days of match play

    Sixteen sweet matchups to look forward to over the first three days at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

  • Yankees Takeaways from Monday's 4-0 loss to Phillies, including Justin Wilson exiting with injury

    The Yankees had a rough outing at the plate, as the offense stalled and let the Philadelphia Phillies grab a 4-0 win on Monday night.

  • Big Ten's disastrous men's NCAA tournament continues as No. 2 Iowa gets blown out by No. 7 Oregon

    Oregon scored 56 points in the first half as Iowa couldn't stop the Ducks.

  • Illinois star Kofi Cockburn latest to receive racist online comment after NCAA tournament loss

    Kofi Cockburn received a racist comment on his Instagram after Illinois was bounced from the NCAA tournament.