Kansas overcomes 16-point deficit to beat North Carolina for 4th NCAA championship

Final Four: Where to shop Kansas Jayhawks 2022 NCAA National Championship gear

Vinciane Ngomsi
·Yahoo Sports Contributor
·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: The Kansas Jayhawks place themselves on the board as the national champions after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the 2022 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
The Kansas Jayhawks are the new champions of men's college basketball. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Kansas Jayhawks are bringing another championship back to Lawrence. On Monday, Bill Self's men took down the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 at the Superdome in New Orleans to once again reign supreme in Division 1 men's college basketball.

In preparation for weeks, months and even year-long celebrations, why not treat yourself to fresh apparel splashed with Jayhawks images and team colors? Our favorite retailers Fanatics, BreakingT and Academy Sports + Outdoors already have dozens of looks to choose from, ranging in what players worse during the trophy presentation to accessories that subtly show off whose side you're on.

Scroll on and review the styles we chose, and it's really worth the extra step visiting Fanatics, BreakingT and Academy Sports + Outdoors for more selections. For those celebrating, Rock Chalk!

Jayhawks 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Photo: Fanatics
Photo: Fanatics

$30 at Fanatics

Jayhawks 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Locker Room Hat

Photo: Fanatics
Photo: Fanatics

$30 at Fanatics

Jayhawks Retro Brand 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions T-Shirt

Photo: Fanatics
Photo: Fanatics

$25 at Fanatics

Jayhawks Women's 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Pullover

Photo: Fanatics
Photo: Fanatics

$70 at Fanatics

Jayhawks 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions 3' x 5' One-Sided Flag

Photo: Fanatics
Photo: Fanatics

$43 at Fanatics

Jayhawks '47 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Clean Up Hat

Photo: Fanatics
Photo: Fanatics

$32 at Fanatics

Jayhawks Women's 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Photo: Fanatics
Photo: Fanatics

$40 at Fanatics

Beware of the Champs Shirt

Photo: BreakingT
Photo: BreakingT

$34 at BreakingT

Rock Chalk Champions Shirt

Photo: BreakingT
Photo: BreakingT

$34 at BreakingT

Jayhawks 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Pennant

Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors

$5 at Academy Sports $ Outdoors

Jayhawks 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Lanyard

Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors

$8 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Jayhawks '47 Women's 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions T-Shirt

Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors

$34 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

