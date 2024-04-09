Kansas native, Sunrise alum enters transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A familiar face for Kansans tuned into the college basketball landscape entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Mark Mitchell, who hails from Lansing and played high school basketball at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, is on the move after spending two seasons with the Duke Blue Devils.

Last season, Mitchell appeared in 33 of the Blue Devils’ games, averaging 11.6 points and six rebounds per game. As a freshman, he averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 35 games.

He actually faced off last season against a former teammate when the Blue Devils took on Arkansas, which featured fellow Sunrise alum Layden Blocker, who is also in the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, Mitchell was a five-star recruit ranked the No. 21 player in the nation, according to Rivals. He held offers from UCLA, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma State and others in addition to Duke.

Mitchell will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

