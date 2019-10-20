Kansas NASCAR: Denny Hamlin wins, late crashes cause playoff drama
Denny Hamlin secured victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas for Joe Gibbs Racing as Chase Elliott edged Brad Keselowski out for the final playoff spot in overtime.
With 10 laps of the scheduled 267 to run, Hendrick Motorsports' Elliott was three points below the cutoff line for the 'round of eight' stage of the title fight.
Keselowski's Penske Ford Mustang sat perilously on the bubble, lacking pace while mired in the midfield but still on course to go through to the next round.
A series of cautions then followed that took the race to overtime, where the first attempt was interrupted by Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Jr's car shedding a wheel and crashing - causing a chain reaction in which reigning Cup champion Joey Logano went for a high-speed spin over the grass.
Stage one winner Logano had not looked in any jeopardy until that incident sent him tumbling down the order. His eventual 16th place in his repaired car kept him in championship contention.
At the restart Hamlin's #11 JGR Toyota Camry held off Elliott's Chevrolet Camaro to take his fifth win of the season.
With Keselowski having a messy final restart and falling back to 19th, Elliott's second place got him into the next round by just three points.
Elliott is now the only Hendrick driver in title contention as both Alex Bowman and William Byron were knocked out.
Bowman could only make it to 11th after picking up early damage, but Byron ran strongly in the top 10 for most of the race.
He knew only a win would secure him passage into the next round, though, and finished fifth behind Busch brothers Kyle and Kurt.
Third and sixth places for Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr kept them in the title hunt based on their points from this round.
Erik Jones was seventh ahead of the highest placed Ford Mustang finisher, Clint Bowyer, in eighth - a result not good enough to prevent Bowyer's playoff elimination.
Bowyer's Stewart-Haas team-mate Kevin Harvick rose from last on the grid, after a driveshaft problem in qualifying, to ninth.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top 10 in his Camaro, despite running as high as third just before the overtime flags flew.
Kyle Larson dominated the opening stage for Chip Ganassi Racing, extending his lead by nearly a second a lap at times, but a late caution and subsequent restart hobbled the #42 and it dropped to a lowly 14th.
Both Larson and 21st-placed Ryan Blaney had earned their 'round of eight' places with race wins in the 'round of 12'.
Daniel Hemric, starting from his first pole position, quickly dropped back in the race on his way to a 31st place finish.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
277
3h02m39.s
2
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
277
0.128s
3
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
277
0.266s
4
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
277
0.493s
5
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
277
0.543s
6
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
277
0.796s
7
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
277
1.005s
8
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
277
1.125s
9
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
277
1.405s
10
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
277
1.407s
11
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
277
1.537s
12
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
277
1.786s
13
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
277
1.948s
14
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
277
2.233s
15
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
277
2.246s
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
277
2.589s
17
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
277
2.604s
18
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
277
2.858s
19
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
277
3.003s
20
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
277
3.032s
21
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
277
4.090s
22
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
276
1 Lap
23
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
274
3 Laps
24
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
274
3 Laps
25
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
273
4 Laps
26
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
273
4 Laps
27
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
272
5 Laps
28
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
272
5 Laps
29
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
271
6 Laps
30
J.J. Yeley
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
271
6 Laps
31
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
270
Accident
32
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
270
Accident
33
Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
268
9 Laps
34
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
267
10 Laps
35
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
263
Accident
36
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
262
15 Laps
37
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
203
Vibration
38
Joey Gase
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
107
Accident
39
Timmy Hill
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
95
Too slow
40
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
72
Accident
Playoff standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Kyle Busch
4046
2
Martin Truex Jr.
4042
3
4037
4
Joey Logano
4030
5
Kevin Harvick
4028
6
Chase Elliott
4024
7
Kyle Larson
4011
8
Ryan Blaney
4009
