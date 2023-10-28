Kansas moves ahead of Oklahoma thanks to Sooners penalties

Oklahoma had no one to blame but itself on Saturday in the second half against Kansas.

The Sooners were called for three 15-yard penalties on one Kansas drive in the fourth quarter.

The costliest came on the goal line when Jason Bean appeared to have slid before the goal line and it would have set up a fourth down.

However, the Sooners were hit with a targeting call and that gave Kansas a first down from the 1.

Daniel Hinshaw Jr. scored and Kansas had a 32-27 lead in what could be the schools’ final matchup.

After a review, targeting was called on Oklahoma here pic.twitter.com/3WQR6MDTGY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

The Sooners appeared to be out of sorts as they botched the return on the ensuing kickoff and Kansas had the ball again.

A Kansas TD was called back by a holding penalty.

And then, the Jayhawks missed a field goal on a cold, rainy day in Lawrence, KS.

