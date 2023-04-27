How Kansas men's basketball's roster looks next season after transfer portal, recruiting

LAWRENCE — The weeks that have followed the end of Kansas men’s basketball’s season have shown how different the team's roster will look next season.

Two guards, in junior Joseph Yesufu and sophomore Bobby Pettiford Jr., and two forwards, in super-senior Cam Martin and sophomore Zach Clemence, entered the transfer portal the first week. Freshman guard MJ Rice joined them the second week. And considering other anticipated changes to the roster ahead of the start of the 2023-24 campaign, such as some players turning pro and others transferring in, the Jayhawks' coaching staff will have to rely upon numerous new faces next season.

Here’s a look at what we know so far:

MJ Rice entered the transfer portal

MJ Rice ended up committing to NC State.

Joseph Yesufu entered the transfer portal

Yesufu ended up committing to Washington State.

Zach Clemence entered the transfer portal

Bobby Pettiford Jr. entered the transfer portal

Bobby Pettiford Jr. ended up committing to East Carolina.

Cam Martin entered the transfer portal

Cam Martin ended up committing to Boise State.

Gradey Dick declared for the NBA draft

Jalen Wilson declared for the NBA draft

Kevin McCullar Jr. will also declare for the NBA draft

If Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. all leave, who are the potential scholarship returners for next season’s KU basketball roster?

Dajuan Harris Jr., a guard who’ll be coming off his redshirt junior season.

Kyle Cuffe Jr., a guard who’ll be coming off his redshirt freshman season.

Ernest Udeh Jr., a center who’ll be coming off his freshman season.

KJ Adams Jr., a forward who’ll be coming off his sophomore season.

Zuby Ejiofor, a forward who’ll be coming off his freshman season.

Cuffe is the one to watch on this list, when it comes to anyone else who might transfer away. Cuffe has yet to break into the rotation in two seasons, redshirting the first and then having to end the second early due to injury. And head coach Bill Self has indicated multiple times in early April that Cuffe may leave.

But Cuffe did participate in the 2023 Barnstorming Tour, which was held April 14-16. The deadline to enter the transfer portal is May 11.

Who’s set to join KU next season as an incoming freshman?

Elmarko Jackson, a 247Sports Composite five-star point guard.

Chris Johnson, a 247Sports Composite four-star combo guard.

Jamari McDowell, a 247Sports Composite four-star shooting guard.

Marcus Adams Jr., a 247Sports Composite four-star small forward.

Should no one else transfer, that would put Kansas at nine scholarship players for next season's team.

How many recruits could Kansas add, then, through the transfer portal?

Three.

Kansas is at 12 scholarships next season, as well as the two seasons that follow. The Jayhawks are at that number, instead of 13, because of self-imposed sanctions that stem from the ongoing NCAA infractions case concerning the program.

Nicolas Timberlake became the first transfer to commit to Kansas

