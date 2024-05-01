Kansas men’s golf receives NCAA Regional bid

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s golf is going dancing.

For a program record-tying eighth-straight season, the Jayhawks have been selected for an NCAA Regional bid.

KU will begin its postseason play at the Rancho Santa Fe Regional in California as the No. 11 seed. Arizona State received the No. 1 seed in the regional, with No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 10 West Virginia also notably joining.

“We were outside of the number going into conference, and even going into the last round,” head coach Jamie Bermel said in a press release. “We were the last regional (revealed) and one of the last two teams picked, but all you have to do is get in. The guys were fired up when our name was announced and now it’s time to get to work. It is the expectation at KU that we play golf in May. Hats off to the guys, we had a pretty good year, but the best is yet to come.”

The regional will tee off May 13, concluding on May 15.

