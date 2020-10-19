Kansas: Logano clinches spot in Championship 4









Kansas Speedway hosted all three NASCAR premier series for the first of the three-race Round of 8. The three series move to Texas Motor Speedway at Fort Worth next weekend to battle it out in the second Round of 8 race leading up to the season-ending Championship 4 weekend events at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Oct 18, Hollywood Casino 400 - Kansas Speedway - 267 laps.

- Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) started from the pole for Sunday’s event. Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #1 Kurt Busch, #4 Kevin Harvick, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #88 Alex Bowman, #11 Denny Hamlin, #2 Brad Keselowski, #12 Ryan Blaney and #24 William Byron, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Joey Logano scored his 26th victory in 433 NCS races. This is his 3rd victory and 18th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 3rd victory and 9th top-10 finish in 24 races at Kansas. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 17th top-10 finish in 31 Kansas races and his 26th top-10 finish in 2020. Alex Bowman (3rd) earned his 5th top-10 finish in 12 races at Kansas. Polesitter Chase Elliott led 48 laps and finished 6th. Christopher Bell (10th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 21 points over Denny Hamlin (finished 15th). Next on the NCS schedule: Sun, Oct 25, Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 - Texas Motor Speedway - 334 laps.

CUP playoffs Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Chase Elliott

------------------------

After the next two races (Texas and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS playoffs Championship 4 to compete in the season-ending NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix on November 8.

------------------------

5. Joey Logano (clinched spot in Championship 4 race at Phoenix)

6. Alex Bowman +1

7. Martin Truex Jr. -1

8. Kurt Busch

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Oct 17, Kansas Lottery 300 - Kansas Speedway - 200 laps.

- Noah Gragson (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) started from the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #8 Daniel Hemric, #10 Ross Chastain, #19 Brandon Jones, #98 Chase Briscoe, #7 Justin Allgaier, #39 Ryan Sieg, #11 Justin Haley and #36 Alex Labbe, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Chase Briscoe (#98 Ford Mustang) scored his 11th victory in 81 NXS races. This is his 9th victory and 20th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in five races at Kansas. Daniel Hemric (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in five Kansas races and his 12th top-10 finish in 2020. Ryan Sieg (3rd) earned his 5th top-10 finish in ten races at Kansas. Polesitter Noah Gragson led 13 laps but only made it to lap 16 before getting into a multi-car wreck. He was unable to continue and was credited with a 36th (last) place finish. Harrison Burton (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Chase Briscoe leads the point standings by 52 points over Justin Allgaier (finished 10th). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Oct 24, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 - Texas Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

NXS playoffs Round of 8 (G/L):

1. Chase Briscoe (clinched spot in Championship 4 race at Phoenix)

2. Justin Allgaier +1

3. Brandon Jones +3

4. Austin Cindric -2

------------------------

After the next two races (Texas and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS playoffs Championship 4 to compete in the season-ending Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix on November 7.

------------------------

5. Justin Haley

6. Ross Chastain +1

7. Ryan Sieg +1

8. Noah Gragson -4

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

Sat, Oct 17, Clean Harbors 200 - Kansas Speedway - 134 laps (+5 laps OT).

- Chandler Smith (#51 Toyota Tundra) started from the pole for Saturday’s event. Ben Rhodes (#99 Ford F-150) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #23 Brett Moffitt, #2 Sheldon Creed, #88 Matt Crafton, #98 Grant Enfinger, #26 Tyler Ankrum, #16 Austin Hill, #21 Zane Smith and #4 Raphael Lessard, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.