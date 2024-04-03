Kansas lawmakers comment on prospect of Chiefs moving

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Republican State House Rep. Sean Tarwater, brother of long time former Jackson County Legislator Dan Tarwater, spoke to FOX4 inside the state capitol Wednesday afternoon after Jackson County, Missouri, voters soundly defeated a sales tax that would have helped fund renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals.

The failed sales tax measure casts some questions on both teams’ futures, and FOX4 asked about the possibility of the Kansas City Chiefs eyeing Kansas as a potential home.

“If negotiations happen, I would welcome the Chiefs to come to Kansas,” Sean said. “I have had no negotiations nor am I aware of any direct negotiations between the legislature and the Chiefs.”

Rep. Tarwater lives in Stillwell and he’s the chair of the State House of Representatives Commerce Committee. He called Tuesday’s vote across the state line “unfortunate.”

“Since the tax didn’t pass, I mean we need to do something to keep them in town,” he continued. “If Frank White can’t figure it out, we need to.”

Sean said his brother Dan had been involved in stadium negotiations in the past in Jackson County.

“Anytime you build a new stadium there’s always an opportunity to bring a Super Bowl to town, and maybe even some of these college bowls,” Tarwater said.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he expects his city to try and retain both the Chiefs and the Royals once current leases end after the 2030 seasons.

“The Chiefs have an outstanding market,” Mayor Lucas said during a news conference Wednesday at City Hall.

“It is not easy to move teams in the National Football League to a separate or to a different market, and so I believe the Chiefs will be here in the Kansas City metro for years to come.”

Mayor Lucas also brought up the fact Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson signed a border war truce to end economic bidding between the two states in 2019.

FOX4 also talked to Democratic State Senator David Haley of Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday in Topeka. He said he had no knowledge of meetings between the teams and state leaders either. He also told FOX4 though he wouldn’t be surprised if one happened.

“The state line is an artificial, I guess, consideration in that when it comes between Kansas and Missouri for where those future facilities might be,” Haley said of the Chiefs and the Royals’ stadiums.

Tuesday night, Democratic Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca, a vote yes supporter of the sales tax, said the challenge for his county now is to negotiate an even better deal for the teams.

“The reality that this was the best deal I think we were going to get, that probably is true,” Abarca said. “So, as we compare now to across state lines, that’s going to be a bigger challenge, and I think that if I were Governor Kelly right now, I would be calling Mark Donovan and saying, ‘Hey, what does it need to take to move you across here?'”

Governor Kelly would not comment to FOX4 Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Chiefs would not return our calls either.

“I have had no meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Tarwater said.

“I did hear there was a rumor floating around there. I know they have had meetings in the past with interested individuals to bring them here, businesspeople, but not legislators, and I haven’t been involved. As soon as I am asked though, I will be involved, and we do have several programs that we have set up just for this type of an incident.”

He said Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) Bonds, plus money from the gaming bill that passed two years ago would be available for a professional sports team if they’re interested in the Sunflower State. He said there’s an account set aside in the gaming bill that could help attract a team.

