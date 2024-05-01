Kansas lawmakers get glimpse of Chiefs future as they consider STAR bond package

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As the Kansas legislature goes into its final hours, some lawmakers have seen conceptual renderings of what a domed new stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs could look like positioned near The Legends and Kansas Speedway in western Wyandotte County.

Sports architect David Manica developed the vision of a new home for the Super Bowl champions on behalf of an unnamed developer working to bring the team across state lines to Kansas. The renderings and video were obtained Tuesday night by FOX4.

In a statement to FOX4, Manica said “This location offers incredible access to everybody. And the total available parking area will provide an unbelievable tailgating experience that is supplemented by a fantastic mixed-use development.”

It is that development and stadium sales that would generate new sales tax revenue to retire the STAR Bonds issued by Kansas to help finance the stadium. STAR Bonds have been used to develop Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park.

David Manica is no stranger to NFL stadium design, among other sports venues. His firm designed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII win in February.

More recently he designed the new stadium under construction in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans and designed a proposed new home on the lake front in Chicago for the Bears.

Manica, born and raised in the metro, opened his firm in 2007 and specializes in sports venues on a global scale. Manica Architecture also has an office in London, as well as its Kansas City, Kansas headquarters. He’s also a lifelong Chiefs fan, who says the conceptual designs of a possible new home for his favorite team “is inspired by the form and spirit of our historic Arrowhead Stadium, but it offers a wider variety of experiences for its fans.”

In his statement he adds it would also bring the possibility of hosting a Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four Championships, and other entertainment opportunities.

A House/Senate Commerce Conference Committee Monday night endorsed a specialized STAR Bond measure focusing on professional sports teams building stadiums with 30,000 seats or more. It does not name specific teams, but it’s believed the measure is designed primarily for the Chiefs and potentially, the Royals.

The move by the legislature comes after Jackson County voters rejected a 3/8 cent sales tax to finance a renovated Arrowhead and a downtown Kansas City, Missouri stadium for the baseball Royals.

The bill must now be approved in the Senate and House and signed by the governor. The veto session is supposed to end either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The Chiefs have not commented on a possible move to Kansas other than to say the team is exploring its options, which might include a reimagined Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex, or a new domed stadium.

