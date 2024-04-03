Kansas lands transfer guard, Lawrence alum Zeke Mayo

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bill Self and his staff are already making moves in the offseason. Kansas landed South Dakota State transfer and Lawrence High School alum Zeke Mayo.

Mayo announced the move on social media Tuesday.

Mayo is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw him win Summit League Player of the Year with averages of 18.8 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39% from three, helping lead the Jackrabbits to the NCAA tournament.

Chiefs re-sign RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to one-year deal

He provides Kansas with much-needed perimeter scoring and shooting, something they lacked and will be extremely important with the the departure of Kevin McCullar Jr.

Mayo spent three seasons at South Dakota State and is returning home for his senior season in Lawrence.

During his senior year at Lawrence High School, he was a co-winner for the Direnna Award, given to the best basketball player in the Kansa City metro area.

He should take on a large role for the Jayhawks right away.

The commitment from Mayo comes just two days after they landed Florida transfer guard Riley Kugel, as the Jayhawks continue to sure up their backcourt for next season.

And on top of all that, forward KJ Adams Jr. announced he was returning for his senior season on social media on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.