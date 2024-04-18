Kansas lands commitment from coveted transfer AJ Storr

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Jayhawks made a splash in the recruiting world as Wisconsin transfer guard AJ Storr committed to play in Lawrence.

Storr was one of the most-coveted guards available in the transfer portal after the season ended. He averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32% from three last year.

Shams Charania, a reporter for The Athletic who covers the transfer portal extensively, said Arkansas, Illinois, and Texas were the teams the Jayhawks beat out for Storr’s commitment.

The Rockford, Illinois, native was a big part of the Badgers’ offense all season but even more so in the postseason. After posting 16 points in the Big 10 Tournament Quarterfinal against Maryland, he dropped 30 points against Northwestern, 20 against Purdue and 24 against Illinois to help the Badgers’ case to make the NCAA Tournament.

Following the season, Storr was named Second Team All-Big 10 and was named to the Big 10 All-Tournament team.

Kansas is the third school Storr will have played for. He spent his freshman season at St. John’s in New York City before transferring to Wisconsin.

Storr will be immediately eligible after a court injunction in December paved the way for second-time transfers to be immediately eligible at their new school.

