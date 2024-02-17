Kansas lands as a 2-seed in NCAA Tournament Committee rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks are highly thought of in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee rankings.

In the committee’s top 16 teams, Kansas ranks as the eighth-best team in the country.

Kansas City submits over 20 bids for NCAA championship events

The committee currently has the Jayhawks as a 2-seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament that will be held in Los Angeles.

Purdue, UConn, Houston and Arizona top the rankings as the best four men’s basketball teams in the country.

These rankings come just a month before Selection Sunday which falls on March 17.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The No. 6 Jayhawks are 19-6 this season and 7-5 in Big 12 play where they sit fifth in the conference.

KU is fresh off of losing two out of their last three with a blowout loss to Texas Tech on Monday and an overtime loss to Kansas State last Monday.

They are on the road to No. 25 Oklahoma on Saturday at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.