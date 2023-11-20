Kansas keeps lead, Gonzaga enters top 10 of USA TODAY Sports men's college basketball poll

There was minimal shakeup near the top of the USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball coaches poll. That will likely not be the case in the next poll with all the holiday tournaments on the horizon, including a particularly star-studded one in Hawaii.

The first nine teams hold steady, with No. 10 Gonzaga nudging ahead of Miami (Fla.) by a single poll point creating the only change in the top 10. Kansas remains No. 1, picking up 25 of 32 first-place votes this week. Purdue remains No. 2 with five firsts, with the other two No. 1 nods going to No. 3 Arizona. Connecticut and Marquette continue to round out the top five.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

The loaded field in the Maui Invitational, featuring half of the top 10, will reshuffle things. The Jayhawks and Boilermakers are there along with Marquette, No. 8 Tennessee and Gonzaga. No. 24 UCLA is also in Honolulu and is also capable of making – waves.

Kansas players on the bench react to a play during the second half against North Carolina Central at Allen Fieldhouse.

Florida Atlantic tumbles 10 spots to No. 20 after a loss to Bryant but stays in the poll. No. 21 Colorado joins the rankings along with No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Mississippi State.

That trio of newcomers creates four dropouts thanks to last week’s tie for 25th between UCLA and Virginia. They are Arkansas, Southern California, Villanova and Saint Mary’s.

