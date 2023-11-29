Kansas, K-State haul in Big 12 football awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas and Kansas State have a number of players named to the 2023 All-Big 12 football team and also earning individual awards.

The headliners are Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker who earned the Defensive Newcomer of the Year and K-State/Piper alum offensive lineman Cooper Beebe who won Offense Lineman of the Year.

Beebe won the award last season and is the fifth back-to-back winner and first K-State offensive lineman to be honored twice. NFL veterans B.J. Finney (2014) and Dalton Risner (2018) won the award once.

Booker is the second Jayhawk to be named Defensive Newcomer of the Year and the first since defensive back Isaiah Johnson in 2013.

Booker ranked third in the Big 12 with eight sacks and was sixth in the league with 12 tackles for loss.

Beebe and Booker were also named to the All-Big 12 First Team along with Jayhawks OL Dominick Puni, Kansas DB Cobee Bryant and K-State FB Ben Sinnott.

Bryant is the first Kansas defensive back to earn first team honors in back-to-back seasons since Aqib Talib in 2006-07. He finished the regular season with 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and five pass breakups.

Beebe, Bryant and Sinnott were named to the first team for the second-straight year.

Sinnott ranked second nationally among tight ends in receiving yards (676), tied for fourth in catches (49) and tied for fifth in touchdowns (6), leading the Big 12 in the two former categories.

He has produced the most receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a single season in school history.

KU running back Devin Neal and senior safety Kenny Logan Jr were named to the second team.

KSU quarterback Will Howard, defensive end Khalid Duke, linebacker Austin Moore and safety Kobe Savage were named to the second team as well.

