Kansas Jayhawks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Kansas Jayhawks Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis

Kenny Logan, S Sr.

An all-star in his career as both a defensive back and return man, he’s versatile enough to play anywhere in the secondary but will work at safety. The 6-0, 210-pounder has made 182 tackles with three interceptions with nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in his three seasons.

Jalon Daniels, QB Jr.

6-0, 218. 157-269 (59%), 1,578 yards, 8 TD, 7 INT, 103 rushing yards, 6 TD in two seasons

Rich Miller, LB Sr.

6-1, 235 . Made 21 tackles in two years at Buffalo, made 79 tackles with a sack and five tackles last season for Kansas

Lonnie Phelps, DE Jr.

6-3, 242 . 57 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 19.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons for Miami University

Gavin Potter, LB Sr.

6-2, 225 . 169 tackles, 2.5 sacks 10.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 broken up pass in three season

Earl Bostick, OT Sr.

6-6, 315. Two year starter who took over the left tackle job last year. Four Time All-Big 12 honor roll.

Mike Novitsky, C Sr.

6-5, 295. Two year starter at Buffalo who earned All-MAC honors started every game last year for Kansas at center

Devin Neal, RB Soph.

5-11, 214. 158 carries, 707 yards (4.5 ypc), 8 TD, 7 catches, 57 TD, 1 INT

Luke Grimm, WR Jr.

6-0, 195. 41 catches, 604 yards (14.7 ypc), 5 TD in two seasons

Eriq Gilyard, LB Sr.

5-11, 235. 197 career tackles, 1 sack, 19 TFL, 2 INT, 3 forced fumbles in four years at UCF

