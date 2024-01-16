Kansas Jayhawks-Oklahoma State Cowboys: Predictions, odds and lineups for Big 12 game

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 13: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after scoring during the 1st half of the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Allen Fieldhouse on January 13, 2024 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's a Big 12 battle Tuesday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma with the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) hosting the No. 4-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1).

The Cowboys come into Tuesday night's game on a three-game losing streak to open conference play, the latest coming Saturday against No. 20 Iowa State (13-3, 2-1). Oklahoma State struggled on the offensive end, managing just 16 points in the second half for a season-low 42 total. Freshman Eric Dailey Jr. was the only double-digit scorer with 12 points. Tuesday marks Oklahoma State's third game against a ranked opponent in the last four matchups.

Kansas bounced back from its second loss of the season to UCF last Wednesday to beat No. 16 Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2) at home on Saturday. Top scorer Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Jayhawks in the bounce-back win. That UCF loss snapped a nine-game winning streak since Kansas' only other loss this season to No. 18 Marquette at home in late November.

Oklahoma State's the only Big 12 squad without a conference win yet this season and could have a tough time against Kansas at home. This is the first of two meetings this season for the two programs; Kansas will host Oklahoma State Jan. 30 to complete the regular season series.

Huskies back on top: UConn takes status as reigning NCAA champ, No. 1 in AP Top 25 into tough week of Big East play

Kansas at Oklahoma State predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Kansas 76, Oklahoma State 65

Seth Orlemann writes: "[Oklahoma State] have lost back-to-back games by double digits. Against Dickinson, who controls the game on both ends of the floor, it will be tough for Oklahoma State to keep it close."

Sports Illustrated: Under 139.5 points

Zach Lutz says: "we expect the pace of the play to be slower than the line suggests. Oklahoma State has played at a slower pace this season than they have over the past few, which should make it difficult for the total to go over. According to KenPom, Oklahoma State is ranked #235 in adjusted tempo, and we expect the Cowboys to try to slow Kansas down in this one to limit both team's possessions."

Action Network: Kansas -6.5

Brett Pund writes: "There is a big discrepancy in strength of schedule. Bill Self’s team ranks inside the top 30, per Kenpom, while the Cowboys are 209th... Kansas has been vulnerable to poor performances on the road, but I rate UCF and Indiana as better teams than the Cowboys. I believe Self will use the loss down in Orlando as motivation to keep his team focused for a dominant win on Tuesday night."

Covers: Kansas -6.5

Eric Rosales says: "Scoring has been a problem in this head-to-head with the Jayhawks. Oklahoma State’s defense is solid, limiting teams to 68.1 points per game, but Kansas counters by averaging 78.5 points on an efficient 50.2% shooting from the field, a Top-10 mark in college hoops. KU has covered four of the last five wins vs. the Cowboys, three of those at Tuesday’s line of 6.5 points or higher. Look for that trend to continue."

NCAAM Odds: Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys lines, betting odds

The Jayhawks are favored to hand the Cowboys their fourth straight loss, per odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spread: Kansas (-6.5)

Moneyline: Kansas (-300); Cowboys (+240)

Over/under: 139.5

NCAAM starting lineups: Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

These are the likely starting lineups, according to RotoWire.

Kansas Jayhawks

Player Position DaJuan Harris Jr. Guard Kevin McCullar Jr. Guard Johnny Furphy Guard K.J. Adams Forward Hunter Dickinson Center

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Player Position Bryce Thompson Guard Guard Quion Williams Guard Eric Dailey Jr. Forward Brandon Garrison Center

UCLA star big men: Abdul-Jabbar, Walton had a massive impact on the history of the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

NCAAM injury news: Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

No injuries to report for either team.

How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: TV and streaming

When: Jan. 16 at 9:00 p.m., ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, FuboTV

Stream the game: Catch the latest NBA action on FuboTV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas vs. Oklahoma State predictions, picks, odds and how to watch