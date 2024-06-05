Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson to miss 2024-25 season. Here’s his situation

Sophomore Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson will miss the entire 2024-25 men’s basketball season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during Tuesday’s camp scrimmage at Horejsi Center.

“We are devastated for him,” KU coach Bill Self told The Star in a phone interview on Wednesday.

An MRI conducted by Kansas Team Health had confirmed Tuesday night Jackson would require surgery “within the next several days and a full recovery is anticipated,” the coach said.

“He worked so hard and had a great spring,” Self said. “Obviously, we shouldn’t make this all about basketball, but things were starting to come together for him.

“It’s a tough setback but one he will address head on. We’ll figure out a way to get him better through the process. He will figure a way to get better through the process. But he will be limited from basketball opportunities for quite some time.”

Self said Jackson, a 6-foot-3 native of Marlton, New Jersey, “planted and his knee gave away” on a play in which he was driving with the basketball and went down underneath the goal.

“Elmarko will be able to assume noncontact basketball in the next several months, but the full rehab process will take approximately 12 months,” Self said.

In an official news release about Jackson’s injury, Self noted: “We are all crushed by this … He will return as good as ever.”

Self told The Star Jackson “was disappointed, hurt, crushed,” but remains positive and plans to “do whatever needs to be done to get back 100%.’’’

Self said the Jayhawks would address the injury during the final stages of recruiting for the upcoming season. The coach hopes to add a player or two to KU’s 2024-25 roster.

“We’ve been recruiting others for the past 3-4 months,” Self told The Star. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we took another guard.”

But Self said his immediate focus is on his fallen player.

“This isn’t about basketball right now,” Self said. “It’s doing whatever we can for Elmarko.”