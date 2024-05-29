Kansas Jayhawks, Gonzaga recruiting highly-regarded combo guard from Upper Northwest

Davis Fogle, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound senior-to-be basketball guard from Anacortes, Washington, a city located in the far upper northwest corner of the United States 1,935 miles from Lawrence, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas in late August or early September, 247Sports.com has reported.

Anacortes is located 58 miles from Vancouver, Canada, and 64 miles from Seattle, Washington.

Fogle — who has announced plans to transfer from Anacortes High School to Compress Prep in Chandler, Arizona, for his senior year of high school — also is considering Nebraska, Creighton, LSU, Washington, Clemson, Louisville, Boise State, Seattle University, Saint Mary’s and others.

Fogle, a member of the Seattle Select AAU program on the Under Armour Association AAU circuit, has made an unofficial campus visit to Gonzaga and an official visit to Nebraska. He’ll make an official visit to Gonzaga on June 28-29.

He’s currently ranked No. 61 in the recruiting class of 2025 by Rivals.com and No. 74 by both ESPN.com and 247Sports.com.

“Fogle, the top player in Washington, is a diverse playmaker with elite shooting, ball handling, IQ and athletic abilities. His crafty play and frame complement his game, allowing him to score at all levels and his skill set allows him to play anywhere outside,” reported the Arizona Compass Prep account on social media site X.

Notes Jake Perper of The Hoop Vibe: “Fogle is a special talent, long, athletic and can flat out shoot it. Plays the game with a lot of heart and he’s a true leader and all around scorer. Huge fan of his game.”

And from Eric Bossi of 247Sports.com: “Davis Fogle is rising quickly.”

Fogle averaged 31.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game his junior season at Anacortes High. He averaged 24.6 points per game his sophomore season.

Fogle’s mom, Amy, is a former standout player at Southern Illinois University. She scored 1,538 career points, which ranked third on the all-time SIU list at the time of her graduation. She was also fourth in rebounding with 945. Her jersey number 34 was retired by SIU in 2020.

As a head high school coach in Kodiak, Alaska, she directed one boys team and one girls team to state titles.

“If I worked as hard as him, I wonder what kind of player I would be,” Amy Fogle told westernfrontonline.com.

The family moved from Alaska to Anacortes when Davis was in fourth grade.

“Because Davis’ father is a commercial fisherman, Anacortes was a logical place for the family to stay so that his father could continue to fish and Davis could compete against other players at a high level,” wrote Matthew Callaghan of westernfrontonline.com.

As far as what Davis Fogle is looking for in a college basketball program, he said: “Picking a school is definitely going to depend on the coaching staff. Somewhere where I feel like I can go in and play pretty early and go somewhere where my game translates. And then just kind of a culture, a winning culture, and a culture with a family-type of feeling.

“I love winning big games and hitting big shots in the big-time moments,” Davis added to westernfrontonline.com. “Playing under pressure, all that stuff is super fun to me. Because when you’re working so hard, and you get in those moments where the pressure is high and stuff and you perform, that’s what I love about it.”

Acaden Lewis lists KU basketball, others

Acaden Lewis, a 6-2 senior-to-be combo guard from Sidwell Friends High in Washington, D.C., has KU on his list of prospective colleges, Rivals.com reports.

Lewis — he is ranked No. 67 in the class of 2025 by ESPN.com, No. 81 by 247Sports.com and No. 105 by Rivals.com — has KU, Florida State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Kentucky, Connecticut, Michigan, Syracuse, Georgetown, Villanova, Virginia and others on his list of schools.

He averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a junior at Sidwell Friends. Last weekend at the NIKE EYBL tourney in Kansas City he averaged 16.0 points and 4.0 assists across five games for Team Durant.

“I feel like the lines between combo guard and point guard are blurred, but I definitely want to run the point in college,” Lewis told Rivals.com. “Most of the schools recruiting me want me as a point guard and some want me as a point guard who can play off the ball. I think I’ll cut my list by late June or early July. By that time, everyone will have had the chance to see me. I don’t know when I’ll decide, just whenever it’s the right time. I’m not rushing anything.”