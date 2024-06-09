Kansas Jayhawks football program lands commitment from 4-star Olathe South tackle

Lance Leipold’s Kansas Jayhawks football team has landed a major — and local — commitment from four-star tackle Juju Marks.

Marks, a former defensive line standout for St. Thomas Aquinas, will play offensive line for Olathe South this fall. It will be his senior season of high school football.

“I like offensive line better honestly,” Marks told JayhawkSlant.

Marks will join KU’s 2025 recruiting class. He picked the Jayhawks over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and other schools.

Marks is KU’s fifth verbal commitment, and second offensive lineman, for the class of 2025. He will help reinforce an offensive line that’s lost key players recently.

KU lost starting center Mike Novitsky to graduation, left tackle Dominick Puni to the NFL and guard Armaj Reed-Adams to Texas A&M (via the NCAA transfer portal).