Kansas Jayhawks earn transfer commitment from Rice basketball guard Noah Shelby

Noah Shelby, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior-to-be point guard from Dallas, who played basketball at Rice University last season, has announced plans to transfer to Kansas.

Shelby — he attended Vanderbilt in 2022-23 before heading to Rice — averaged 3.9 points and 1.0 rebounds a game in 2023-24 for the Owls (11-21).

The Star has been informed by a source he will be a nonscholarship player at KU.

Shelby on Sunday made the announcement on the social media site X.

“Committed! I look forward to joining the @KUHoops family. Redshirting this upcoming season and will have two years of eligibility remaining. All glory to God!! #RCJH #TGBTG,” Shelby wrote on Twitter.

As a reserve last season, he hit 39 of 111 shots for 35.1%. He was 23-of-69 from 3 for 33.3%. He hit 17 of 20 free throws for 85.0%. He had 24 assists to 19 turnovers while averaging 11.9 minutes in 30 games (one start).

Shelby, who entered the transfer portal on April 9, had seven points and two steals against Texas on Nov. 15. He made his only career start against New Mexico on Nov. 22, scoring five points and grabbing a career-high four rebounds.

He scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting versus UTSA. He had six points against No. 22 Florida Atlantic and hit three 3s and finished with 10 points versus Tulsa.

Shelby was recruited by KU, Baylor, Memphis, Stanford, Texas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Arizona State and others his senior year at Greenhill School in Addison, Texas. He was ranked No. 82 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 99 by 247Sports.com.

“I’d say my biggest strength is shooting. I think I can stretch the floor pretty well off the bounce and off the catch,” Shelby told prospectiveinsight.com. “Also just being smart, making the right decision in pick-and-roll. Those are the two things I think I’m best at. Being able to play off pick-and-roll is one of my biggest strengths. I feel like I’m a lead-by-example type of guy. I’m vocal to a certain extent, but I try to set an example for my teammates of what to do or what not to do.”