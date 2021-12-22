Kansas Jayhawks-Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball game canceled because of COVID

The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team’s scheduled game Tuesday against the Colorado Buffaloes has been canceled because of “COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs’ program.”

Colorado announced the cancellation just after 5 p.m. Mountain time, which was less than two hours ahead of tipoff. At the CU Events Center, security personnel did not let fans in while telling them that the game was not going to take place.

“Everybody is disappointed because they wanted to play,” KU coach Bill Self said of his players and CU coach Tad Boyle’s players. “I’ll be honest with you. By the time they get home with their families tomorrow night (on four-day Christmas break), they will be more happy to be home with their families (than thinking about the game).”

CU athletic director Rick George released a statement, saying, “Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community. While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”

KU Athletics spokesperson Dan Beckler confirmed the game would not be rescheduled.

Self said conceivably the Jayhawks could schedule a home game with a team during a week of conference play in which the Jayhawks play on Big Monday and don’t have a game until Saturday.

‘We’re going to have pauses’: Bill Self’s reaction to KU basketball game cancellation

“We were prepared to play today. As poorly as we played Saturday (in 80-72 home win over Stephen F. Austin) and as telling as the film was for all the guys, you could tell they were anxious to go play,” Self said of the game versus the Buffs. “This is not an important game in the big scheme of things. I actually agree totally with the decision that was made. It was their doctors, our doctors, everybody.”

The Jayhawks (9-1) are scheduled to play a home game against Harvard next on Wednesday, Dec. 29.