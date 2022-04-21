Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self’s thoughts on the retirement of Villanova’s Jay Wright

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright on Wednesday night announced his retirement after 21 years of leading the Wildcats’ program.

This means Kansas coach Bill Self now is the only active Division I men’s hoops coach who has led his teams to multiple NCAA Tournament titles. Wright, 60, retires with two national titles. His Wildcats won the NCAA championship in 2016 and 2018. Self, 59, directed the Jayhawks to titles in 2008 and 2022.

Rick Pitino, currently the head coach at Iona, won one national title at Kentucky and one at Louisville. However, his 2013 title at Louisville was vacated by the NCAA.

Asked to comment on Wright’s decision to retire, Self provided a statement to The Star on Wednesday night.

“Jay Wright is as good a coach our sport has,” Self said in a text message. “All his peers admire and respect how his teams play, compete, how sound and how he conducts and runs his program. Class act. Congratulations. He will be missed.”

Wright will become Villanova’s special assistant to the president. Fordham coach Kyle Neptune, who worked 10 seasons on Wright’s coaching staff at Villanova, will take over as head coach.

KU defeated Villanova, 81-65, in a Final Four semifinal on April 2 in New Orleans. That turns out to be the last game of Wright’s coaching career.

Wright made his announcement on Twitter:

“Over the past 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova,” Wright wrote. “(Wife) Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy. We cannot overstate our gratitude to the players, coaches and administrators who have been with us on this path.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work at Villanova, especially under Father Peter (Donohue, president) and Mark Jackson (athletic director).

“Now though, it’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball. After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reins to Villanova’s next coach. I am excited to remain a part of Villanova and look forward to working with Father Peter, Mark and the rest of the leadership team. Once a Wildcat always a Wildcat.”

In another Twitter post, Wright added: “We’re excited to turn the reins of this treasure of a program over to @kyleneptune. Kyle was a part of our staff for 10 years, helped us win two national titles and returns after a successful season @FordhamMBB. He understands our culture and will keep it strong.”