Kansas hosts TCU and College Gameday: Big 12 week 6 predictions

For the first time this century, neither Oklahoma nor Texas is ranked heading into the annual Red River Showdown. The Longhorns have suffered close losses to Texas Tech and Alabama and the Sooners were decimated by injuries during a blowout loss to TCU.

Unlike in previous years, the rest of the Big 12 actually has a pulse and the entire conference seems to have a shot at the conference champiosnhip. Let’s take a look at what’s happening in the Big 12 this week.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) gestures skyward before the snap against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams are trying to prove that they’re more than just a flash in the pan and both are coming off big conference wins. This game is for first place in the Big 12.

For the first time, ESPN’s College Gameday is heading to Lawrence, Kansas. That’s how great a season the Jayhawks are having. Two of the most efficient QBs in the country in Jalon Daniels and Max Duggan will face off on Saturday.

This game could come down to who makes that one big mistake. With the Jayhawks renewed grit on run defense, expect a lot of plays through the air on both sides.

I’ve been rolling with the Jayhawks all season, and I’m not changing up now. Rock Chalk.

Prediction: Jayhawks 38, Horned Frogs 25

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs for a first down against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Raiders got gashed on the ground against Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez, and yet another mobile QB awaits them in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Spencer Sanders has four rushing touchdowns to go along with 11 through the air.

Oklahoma State’s defense survived a late comeback attempt from Baylor, but Texas Tech knows how to attack through the air, an area in which Oklahoma State can be beat.

Losing back-to-back games is a tough way to open October. If Texas Tech can get on the board early, the Cowboys could be in trouble. I’d love to pick them, but they just don’t have the defense to contain Spencer Sanders.

Prediction: Cowboys 41, Texas Tech 33

No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sooners aren’t the only ones who dropped their first two Big 12 games after starting 3-0.

After falling to the Jayhawks, Matt Campbell’s Cyclones need a win and they need it badly. The Wildcats are a tough draw for them, even in Ames.

Two physical teams known for playing up to their competition. This should be fun.

No one has held Kansas’ Jalon Daniels in check quite like the Cyclones did a week ago. Iowa State has a top five rushing defense. If they can make Adrian Martinez win with his arm, they’ll be in good shape.

Prediction: Iowa State 20, Kansas State 13

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Michael Woods II (8) celebrates with Ethan Downs (40) and DaShaun White (23) after a sack during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Red River renews without a ranked team on the billing. Quinn Ewers will start for the first time since week two while the Sooners have been giving multiple QBs reps all week.

Here are our staff predictions for OU-Texas.

Conclusion

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Harrington (37) has his helmet knocked off by TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If the Sooners are going to recover from the last two weeks and make a run at the Big 12 title game, they’re going to need a little help from the rest of the Big 12. If things fall a certain way this week and the Sooners come out of Dallas with a win, all of a sudden the season isn’t so dead in Norman.

