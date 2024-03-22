Kansas holds off Samford comeback to win in 1st round of NCAA Tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 4-seed Kansas got a late scare from 13-seed Samford but held off the comeback to get a 93-89 win in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament.

It’s KU’s 17th straight win in the round of 64 in the tournament, the longest active streak in Division I basketball.

Kansas started the game red hot hitting nine of their first 10 shots and freshman Johnny Furphy hit two threes for his first two shots.

An 8-0 run helped the Jayhawks get a 16-7 lead in the first four minutes which they extended to 24-16 at the 11:52 mark in the first half.

KU continued their run of only missing two shots in the first 11 minutes of the first half with a 36-22 lead with 8:23 to go.

They also hit all three of their threes during the run as well.

The lead got to as high as 18 but got cut to single digits multiple times in the last three minutes and settled the lead at 48-38 at halftime.

The Jayhawks shot 69% from the field to end the first half and 60% from three (3 for 5). That is the highest shooting percentage for KU in the first half of an NCAA Tournament game since shooting 66.7% in the first against Eastern Kentucky in 2014.

Samford shot 35.1% (13 for 37) from the field and 35.3% from three (6 for 17) while forcing 12 KU first-half turnovers.

A 12-3 run helped Kansas take a lead as big as 22 points. Samford cut the lead to as low as eight points with nine minutes to go thanks to turnovers and some hot shooting by the Bulldogs.

KU’s lead got cut to seven with seven minutes to go at 79-72 and a Jaden Campbell three cut the lead to four with 6:25 to go and then to three with less than six minutes to go.

Samford got their deficit within two with less than five minutes to go.

Furphy free throws and a Nic Timberlake three helped KU push their lead up to six with less than three minutes to go.

Two Furphy free throws increased the lead to 88-81 before a 5-0 run cut the Jayhawk lead to 88-86 with 38.1 seconds to go.

The Bulldogs left KJ Adams wide open on the inbound pass who took the easy dunk to make it 90-86 with 30 seconds left. Campbell hit another three to cut the KU lead to one with 19.9 seconds left before a foul was called on A.J. Staton-McCray even though he blocked Timberlake’s dunk without fouling him.

Timberlake swished the two free throws to make it 92-89 with 14.7 to go. Samford’s Jermaine Marshall missed a three to help Kansas seal the win.

Kansas cooled down from three in the second half only hitting three of their 13 attempts while shooting 51.6% from the field.

Every KU starter scored in the double digits.

Hunter Dickinson had 19 points and 20 rebounds including a double-double in the first half (13 points, 10 rebounds) while KJ Adams led the Jayhawks with 20 points, six assists, and four rebounds thanks to some alley-oop passes from Dajuan Harris (13 points, seven assists, four rebounds).

Timberlake ended the night with 19 points and hit three of his six threes. Furphy collected 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks go from the Bulldogs of Samford to the Bulldogs of 5-seed Gonzaga in the Midwest Region who they will face on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

