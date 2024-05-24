Kansas high school track and field: Find results & state championship winners

The Kansas high school state track and field meet is officially underway Friday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, with champions being crowned mostly in field events and primarily preliminary races on the track.

Varsity Kansas will keep an updated list of results with times and marks for KSHSAA state champions and titles won throughout the day on Friday.

Complete results from the KSHSAA state track and field meet can be found on Heartland Timing.

Kansas high school state track and field champions

Class 6A boys

3,200—Max Larson, jr., Shawnee Mission South, 9:13.44

High jump—Alan Hanna, jr., Maize, 6-10

Long jump—Elijah Madden, sr., Olathe North, 22-3

Shot put—Jayden Woods, jr., Mill Valley, 56-3½

Class 6A girls

3,200—Lorna Rae Pierce, sr., Junction City, 10:40.00

High jump—Anna Bundy, sr., Blue Valley North, 5-6

Pole vault—Alexis Phillips, sr., Shawnee Mission North, 11-6

Long jump—Rosjai Curtis, sr., Shawnee Mission North, 19-6

Shot put—Val Galligan, sr., Olathe Northwest, 42-11¼





Javelin—Val Galligan, sr., Olathe Northwest, 141-10

Class 5A boys

3,200—Jackson Esquibel, sr., Shawnee Heights, 9:21.31

Pole vault—Bryce Barkdull, sr., Andover Central, 17-2 (meet record)

Triple jump—Cooper Ohnmacht, fr., Great Bend, 47-3½

Discus—Joey Goodenow, jr., St. Thomas Aquinas, 177-10

Javelin—Joe Loughman, sr., St. Thomas Aquinas, 195-3

Class 5A girls

3,200—Katelyn Rupe, jr., Salina Central, 10:18.09 (meet record)

High jump—Kinzie Perdue, jr., Arkansas City, 5-4

Pole vault—Emma Thompson, jr., Leavenworth, 11-0

Triple jump—Paige Newland, so., Emporia, 37-0

Discus—Margo Todd, jr., Spring Hill, 134-7

Class 4A boys

3,200—Blake Logan, sr., Circle, 9:24.61

Pole vault—Cooper Wingfield, jr., Louisburg, 15-0

Long jump—Isaiah Blackwell, sr., Augusta, 22-5½

Triple jump—Dantevius Boykin, sr., Coffeyville, 46-9¼

Shot put—Kainen White, sr., Coffeyville, 57-5½

Javelin—Kole Manley, sr., Eudora, 191-5

Class 4A girls

3,200—Elyssa Frieze, sr., Chapman, 11:18.14

High jump—Dru Zeka, fr., Wellington, 5-4

Triple jump—Emery Keebaugh, sr., Ottawa, 38-1½

Discus—Jade Meade, sr., Paola, 124-3

Javelin—Riley Bebb, sr., Labette County, 145-3

Class 3A boys

3,200—Samuel Ferguson, sr., Wichita Trinity Academy, 9:12.34

High jump—Tate Nurnberg, jr., Southeast of Saline, 6-6

Pole vault—Josiah Ball, sr., Hoisington, 15-0

Long jump—Jensen Schrickel, jr., Topeka Hayden, 23-1

Discus—Colter Oldham, jr., Lakin, 180-5

Javelin—Guy Tubbs, jr., Colby, 186-4

Class 3A girls

3,200—Bree Allen, jr., Prairie View, 10:50.17

High jump—Bethany Umbarger, Cherryvale, sr., 5-6

Long jump—Rachel Van Gorp, sr., Olathe Heritage Christian, 18-7¾

Shot put—Tatum Seyfert, jr., Beloit, 45-11¼ (meet record)

Discus—Lexi Boss, jr., Osage City, 139-4

Class 2A boys

3,200—Andrew Schumacher, sr., Kansas City Christian, 9:14.64 (meet record)

High jump—Isaac Kane, sr., Jefferson County North, 6-6

Triple jump—Noah Little, so., Sedgwick, 45-11½

Discus—Braylon Bittel, sr., Plainville, 164-8

Shot put—Ivan Jirak, sr., Oakley, 52-11

Javelin—Canon Duncan, jr., Pleasant Ridge, 182-9

Class 2A girls

3,200—Madison Howland, fr., Smith Center, 10:58.26

Long jump—Cammi Unruh, so., Moundridge, 16-11

Triple jump—Lily Brown, sr., Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, 40-5¼ (meet record)

Pole vault—Jewel Gallagher, jr., Garden Plain, 9-6

Shot put—Madelyn Wilson, so., Chase County, 40-3

Class 1A boys

3,200—Grady Buessing, sr., Axtell, 9:49.71

Long jump—Brandon Schmelzle, jr., Axtell, 21-8

Pole vault—Will Wegerer, jr., Cunningham, 15-0

Discus—Lakin Getz, sr., Quinter, 162-11

Javelin—Andrew Bowman, sr., Bucklin, 192-7

Class 1A girls

3,200—Ellei McCrory, fr., Northern Heights, 10:59.37

High jump—Belle Barnett, jr., Hutchinson Central Christian, 5-6

Pole vault—Lillee Richard, sr., Washington County, 10-6

Triple jump—Havana Olander, so., Little RIver, 37-10½

Shot put—Abby Micek, sr., Rawlins County, 44-10¾