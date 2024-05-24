Kansas high school track and field: Find results for who are the state champions

The Kansas high school state track and field meet is officially underway Friday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, with champions being crowned mostly in field events and primarily preliminary races on the track.

Varsity Kansas will keep an updated list of results with times and marks for KSHSAA state champions and titles won throughout the day on Friday.

Complete results from the KSHSAA state track and field meet can be found on Heartland Timing.

Kansas high school state track and field champions

Class 6A boys

3,200—Max Larson, jr., Shawnee Mission South, 9:13.44

High jump—Alan Hanna, jr., Maize, 6-10

Long jump—11:30 a.m.

Shot put—Jayden Woods, jr., Mill Valley, 56-3½

Class 6A girls

3,200—Lorna Rae Pierce, sr., Junction City, 10:40.00

High jump—11:30 a.m.

Pole vault—Alexis Phillips, sr., Shawnee Mission North, 11-6

Long jump—Rosjai Curtis, sr., Shawnee Mission North, 19-6

Shot put—Val Galligan, sr., Olathe Northwest, 42-11¼





Javelin—11:30 a.m.

Class 5A boys

3,200—Jackson Esquibel, sr., Shawnee Heights, 9:21.31

Pole vault—Bryce Barkdull, sr., Andover Central, 17-2 (meet record)

Triple jump—Cooper Ohnmacht, fr., Great Bend, 47-3½

Discus—Joey Goodenow, jr., St. Thomas Aquinas, 177-10

Javelin—1:15 p.m.

Class 5A girls

3,200—Katelyn Rupe, jr., Salina Central, 10:18.09 (meet record)

High jump—11:30 a.m.

Pole vault—11:30 a.m.

Triple jump—Paige Newland, so., Emporia, 37-0

Discus—11:30 a.m.

Class 4A boys

3,200—Blake Logan, sr., Circle, 9:24.61

Pole vault—11:30 a.m.

Long jump—Isaiah Blackwell, sr., Augusta, 22-5½

Triple jump—11:30 a.m.

Shot put—11:30 a.m.

Javelin—Kole Manley, sr., Eudora, 191-5

Class 4A girls

3,200—Elyssa Frieze, sr., Chapman, 11:18.14

High jump—Dru Zeka, fr., Wellington, 5-4

Triple jump—1:15 p.m.

Discus—Jade Meade, sr., Paola, 124-3

Javelin—Riley Bebb, sr., Labette County, 145-3