Kansas high school track and field: Ranking the 15 best Wichita-area girls in every event

With the 2024 Kansas high school track and field season underway, The Eagle has compiled a list to help highlight some of the top girls athletes from the Wichita area in every event.

The list features 15 of the best athletes in each event from a pool of more than 90 area teams across all six classifications. The list was heavily based on current season times and marks and multi-event athletes were only considered for one category.

Here is a list of the top boys rankings and a list of more than 1,000 names in the complete track and field team previews.

Wichita high school track and field girls rankings

Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order.

100-meter sprinters to watch

Parker Bender, Maize senior

Rylan Chandler, Wichita East junior

Addison Chapman, McPherson junior

Makhila Maupin, Oxford junior

Mariyah Moreno-Woods, Wichita Heights sophomore

Callie Noland, Clearwater sophomore

Trinity Oblinger, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Alex Robinson, Norwich freshman

Ashlynn Sauer, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Kierra Smith, Wichita Northwest sophomore

Haidyn Thompson, Garden Plain senior

Cammi Unruh, Moundridge sophomore

Addy Wilson, Wellington freshman

Gabby Wimbley, Andover Central freshman

Amy Wright, Cheney senior

200-meter sprinters to watch

Aaliyah Bolden, Wichita Heights sophomore

Jillian Gregory, Maize South junior

Shadai Jackson, Derby freshman

Julia Kilgore, Sterling sophomore

Lillie Ledford, Buhler freshman

Ashley Lehman, Hesston sophomore

Jayla McLeod, McPherson senior

Avery Meier, Hutchinson junior

Breanne Peters, Smoky Valley senior

Harlee Randall, Flinthills junior

Mackenzie Sauerwein, Newton junior

Logan Stucky, Sedgwick senior

Reese Stuhlsatz, Garden Plain sophomore

Asia’h Sullivan, Andover freshman

Lily Urban, Bishop Carroll senior

400-meter sprinters to watch

Macy Beran, Collegiate junior

Maisie Brubacher, Newton freshman

Karynne David, Wichita Heights senior

Alaina Eck, Little River senior

BreAna Garrett-Tillemans, Campus senior

Sydney Healy, Goddard junior

Piper Hula, Derby junior

Dylan Kraus, Marion freshman

Nyeema Muhwazie, Independent freshman

Bailey Reedy, Circle sophomore

Jasmine Rieger, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Avery Schrag, Moundridge junior

Ava Steven, Andale junior

Jordyn Washington, Andover Central junior

Dru Zeka, Wellington freshman

800-meter runners to watch

Jordyn Cleary, Andover junior

Kate Eck, Andale sophomore

Faith Ekart, Sterling senior

Halle Hecox, Moundridge freshman

Laney Hooper, Valley Center sophomore

Ellie Howell, Collegiate sophomore

Katie Inwood, Sterling freshman

Addison Jost, Hillsboro sophomore

Breckynn Lee, Trinity Academy junior

Nelly Puente, Wichita North sophomore

Laney Reiff, McPherson Elyria Christian sophomore

Samantha Siegrist, Andover freshman

Ashley Stephenson, Little River senior

Savannah Vess, Collegiate sophomore

Jaden Williams, Hesston freshman

1,600-meter runners to watch

Taylor Barringer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Rose Buck, Eureka sophomore

Sophie Ellis, Valley Center freshman

Quinlyn Funk, Hillsboro sophomore

Arwyn Hennessy, Andale junior

Amelia Hermann, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Brecken Howell, Trinity Academy sophomore

Brett Jacobson, Circle sophomore

Haylee Jantz, Moundridge sophomore

Alexa Ornelas, Wichita North senior

Mary Pearce, Kingman senior

Riley Richert, Hillsboro freshman

Tinley Sims, Andover Central freshman

Corbin Starkweather, Buhler freshman

Maddy Wallace, Andover sophomore

3,200-meter runners to watch

Kaitlynn Bina, Centre junior

Abigail Bird, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

Madison Busch, Augusta junior

Esther Clark, Smoky Valley junior

Gabby Day, Andover senior

Emily Hein, Trinity Academy sophomore

Cady Hemphill, Attica sophomore

Jade Link, Bishop Carroll junior

Brooke Martin, Bishop Carroll senior

Lexi Patterson, McPherson junior

Reese Quinn, Hesston freshman

Lauryn Turner, Winfield senior

Lauren Welch, Maize junior

Sofia Wendell, Bishop Carroll senior

Chelsea Willour, Remington sophomore

110-meter hurdlers to watch

Kennedy Archibald, Andover Central sophomore

Brooklyn Black, Inman freshman

Piper Camp, Andale senior

Secret Dye, Wichita Heights sophomore

Anai Fernandez, Newton junior

Trinity Griffin, Cheney sophomore

Olivia Leatherman, Wichita Northwest senior

Kenzy McArtor, Clearwater junior

Adyson McGregor, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Emily O’Brien, Remington sophomore

Savannah Phillips, Arkansas City junior

Ella Sims, Andover sophomore

Aislyn Soukup, McPherson senior

McKinlee Walker, Andover senior

Madison Williams, Clearwater junior

300-meter hurdlers to watch

Alex Bittner, Cheney senior

Heylei Davis, Wichita East junior

Lauren DeGroot, Bishop Carroll freshman

Khalyiah Evans, Arkansas City freshman

Yasmin Gardea, Oxford junior

Madilyn Heflin, Inman senior

Arihanna Koehn, McPherson junior

Rylee Meyer, Andale sophomore

Allison Saunders, Andover Central sophomore

Adryana Shelby, Wichita Northwest senior

Ashley Singhateh, Maize South senior

Sanaa Truett, Derby junior

Ava Weber, Bishop Carroll senior

Breanna Wells, Cheney junior

Rebecca Widler, Berean Academy freshman

High jumpers to watch

Belle Barnett, Hutchinson Central Christian junior

Ryann Daggett, Wichita North freshman

Lakeya Fuller, Wichita Northwest freshman

Eva Hilgenfeld, Remington senior

Ava Koster, Buhler junior

Jessa Losew, Hutchinson Central Christian sophomore

Lakelyn Love, Argonia junior

Ashley McMullin, Newton freshman

Kristina Mount, Bishop Carroll senior

Lanie Page, Rose Hill senior

Kinzie Perdue, Arkansas City junior

Mallory Potter, Bluestem senior

Dominique Schutte, Halstead senior

Jaela Thompson, McPherson freshman

Alyssa White, Hutchinson sophomore

Pole vaulters to watch

Grace Bender, Conway Springs senior

Elizabeth Brozek, Wichita Heights senior

JoJo Cutler, Andale senior

Layla Fager, Campus junior

Jewel Gallagher, Garden Plain junior

Leni Henderson, Eisenhower junior

Hally Horsch, Andale sophomore

Kaylee Kinsinger, Valley Center senior

Jenna Lackey, Buhler sophomore

Kendal McElroy, Goddard senior

Kinsley Plumer, Valley Center sophomore

Elizabeth Rambo, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

Ella Ranz, Eisenhower sophomore

Natalie Webb, Valley Center senior

Alayna Wehrman, Cheney junior

Katy Wehrman, Cheney freshman

Long jumpers to watch

Ella Avey, Bishop Carroll freshman

Andi Buschbom, McPherson sophomore

Tori Buss, Wichita North junior

Alexa Casebeer, McPherson senior

Azariah Dawes, Hutchinson senior

Delainee Dexter, Eisenhower junior

Preslie Freeman, Derby freshman

Cortlyn Hill, Garden Plain freshman

Saliyah Johnson, Arkansas City junior

Janae Kelly, Andover sophomore

Kennedy Khamvongsa, Wichita West junior

Brodey Knipp, Augusta junior

KeiRre Martinez, Hutchinson junior

Kaitlyn Perrill, El Dorado junior

Destiny Ponds, Nickerson senior

Triple jumpers to watch

Izzy Cole, Andover Central senior

Isabelle Cullens, Wellington senior

Brynlee Frank, Buhler senior

Bryer Geoffroy, Andover Central junior

Hattie Hecox, Moundridge freshman

Mallory Holmes, McPherson senior

Brynn Huffman, Derby freshman

Jeanne Johnson, Valley Center freshman

Ava Markley, Rose Hill junior

Alycea McCoy, Buhler senior

Avery Mertens, Kingman junior

Havana Olander, Little River sophomore

Grace Rowland, Andale senior

Kayleigh Vogl, Pretty Prairie freshman

Kenna Wesner, Marion junior

Discus throwers to watch

Aydan Bryan, Medicine Lodge senior

Kenna Cass, McPherson Elyria Christian senior

Natalie Cassant, Newton junior

Carly Dameron, Eisenhower senior

Vanessa Edwards, Newton junior

Morgan Froese, Inman sophomore

Natalie Jones, Newton senior

Lilly Jordan, Oxford sophomore

Adrienne Mullins, Berean Academy sophomore

Kora Rex, Garden Plain junior

Gabrielle Robben, Bishop Carroll junior

Sophia Rose, Buhler senior

Anahree Smith, Wichita East sophomore

Emily Struckman, Andale junior

Tara Tucker, Berean Academy senior

Shot put throwers to watch

Madison Askew, Derby freshman

Mady Barger, Rose Hill junior

Hannah Bedore, Eisenhower junior

Hailey Brack, Garden Plain freshman

Kylie Dennison, Circle senior

Amoni Evans, Arkansas City senior

Taylor Froese, Inman freshman

Stella Kitt, Eisenhower junior

Kaycee Mason, Hesston junior

Rachel Nisley, Nickerson junior

Lily Stafford, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Makenna Wilburn, Wichita North senior

Leah Wilkinson, Eisenhower senior

Abbi Williams, Hillsboro junior

Hunter Wilson, McPherson senior

Javelin throwers to watch

Reagan Ayres, Cheney senior

Taylor Balzer, Berean Academy junior

Evelyn Brandt, Bishop Carroll junior

Abigail Farr, Eisenhower senior

Kaylee Hampton, Clearwater junior

Jessa Jarmer, Andale senior

Brooklyn King, Udall senior

Abby Koontz, Newton senior

Ella Lawless, Belle Plaine junior

Gabby Lujan, Belle Plaine senior

Keira Mullen, Smoky Valley senior

Taya Orth, Andale junior

Chloe Scheer, Cheney sophomore

Chloe Schmidt, Inman senior

Alexandria Stewart, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior