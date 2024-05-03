Kansas high school track and field: Ranking the 15 best Wichita-area girls in every event
With the 2024 Kansas high school track and field season underway, The Eagle has compiled a list to help highlight some of the top girls athletes from the Wichita area in every event.
The list features 15 of the best athletes in each event from a pool of more than 90 area teams across all six classifications. The list was heavily based on current season times and marks and multi-event athletes were only considered for one category.
Here is a list of the top boys rankings and a list of more than 1,000 names in the complete track and field team previews.
Wichita high school track and field girls rankings
Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order.
100-meter sprinters to watch
Parker Bender, Maize senior
Rylan Chandler, Wichita East junior
Addison Chapman, McPherson junior
Makhila Maupin, Oxford junior
Mariyah Moreno-Woods, Wichita Heights sophomore
Callie Noland, Clearwater sophomore
Trinity Oblinger, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
Alex Robinson, Norwich freshman
Ashlynn Sauer, Bishop Carroll sophomore
Kierra Smith, Wichita Northwest sophomore
Haidyn Thompson, Garden Plain senior
Cammi Unruh, Moundridge sophomore
Addy Wilson, Wellington freshman
Gabby Wimbley, Andover Central freshman
Amy Wright, Cheney senior
200-meter sprinters to watch
Aaliyah Bolden, Wichita Heights sophomore
Jillian Gregory, Maize South junior
Shadai Jackson, Derby freshman
Julia Kilgore, Sterling sophomore
Lillie Ledford, Buhler freshman
Ashley Lehman, Hesston sophomore
Jayla McLeod, McPherson senior
Avery Meier, Hutchinson junior
Breanne Peters, Smoky Valley senior
Harlee Randall, Flinthills junior
Mackenzie Sauerwein, Newton junior
Logan Stucky, Sedgwick senior
Reese Stuhlsatz, Garden Plain sophomore
Asia’h Sullivan, Andover freshman
Lily Urban, Bishop Carroll senior
400-meter sprinters to watch
Macy Beran, Collegiate junior
Maisie Brubacher, Newton freshman
Karynne David, Wichita Heights senior
Alaina Eck, Little River senior
BreAna Garrett-Tillemans, Campus senior
Sydney Healy, Goddard junior
Piper Hula, Derby junior
Dylan Kraus, Marion freshman
Nyeema Muhwazie, Independent freshman
Bailey Reedy, Circle sophomore
Jasmine Rieger, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior
Avery Schrag, Moundridge junior
Ava Steven, Andale junior
Jordyn Washington, Andover Central junior
Dru Zeka, Wellington freshman
800-meter runners to watch
Jordyn Cleary, Andover junior
Kate Eck, Andale sophomore
Faith Ekart, Sterling senior
Halle Hecox, Moundridge freshman
Laney Hooper, Valley Center sophomore
Ellie Howell, Collegiate sophomore
Katie Inwood, Sterling freshman
Addison Jost, Hillsboro sophomore
Breckynn Lee, Trinity Academy junior
Nelly Puente, Wichita North sophomore
Laney Reiff, McPherson Elyria Christian sophomore
Samantha Siegrist, Andover freshman
Ashley Stephenson, Little River senior
Savannah Vess, Collegiate sophomore
Jaden Williams, Hesston freshman
1,600-meter runners to watch
Taylor Barringer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore
Rose Buck, Eureka sophomore
Sophie Ellis, Valley Center freshman
Quinlyn Funk, Hillsboro sophomore
Arwyn Hennessy, Andale junior
Amelia Hermann, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Brecken Howell, Trinity Academy sophomore
Brett Jacobson, Circle sophomore
Haylee Jantz, Moundridge sophomore
Alexa Ornelas, Wichita North senior
Mary Pearce, Kingman senior
Riley Richert, Hillsboro freshman
Tinley Sims, Andover Central freshman
Corbin Starkweather, Buhler freshman
Maddy Wallace, Andover sophomore
3,200-meter runners to watch
Kaitlynn Bina, Centre junior
Abigail Bird, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman
Madison Busch, Augusta junior
Esther Clark, Smoky Valley junior
Gabby Day, Andover senior
Emily Hein, Trinity Academy sophomore
Cady Hemphill, Attica sophomore
Jade Link, Bishop Carroll junior
Brooke Martin, Bishop Carroll senior
Lexi Patterson, McPherson junior
Reese Quinn, Hesston freshman
Lauryn Turner, Winfield senior
Lauren Welch, Maize junior
Sofia Wendell, Bishop Carroll senior
Chelsea Willour, Remington sophomore
110-meter hurdlers to watch
Kennedy Archibald, Andover Central sophomore
Brooklyn Black, Inman freshman
Piper Camp, Andale senior
Secret Dye, Wichita Heights sophomore
Anai Fernandez, Newton junior
Trinity Griffin, Cheney sophomore
Olivia Leatherman, Wichita Northwest senior
Kenzy McArtor, Clearwater junior
Adyson McGregor, Bishop Carroll sophomore
Emily O’Brien, Remington sophomore
Savannah Phillips, Arkansas City junior
Ella Sims, Andover sophomore
Aislyn Soukup, McPherson senior
McKinlee Walker, Andover senior
Madison Williams, Clearwater junior
300-meter hurdlers to watch
Alex Bittner, Cheney senior
Heylei Davis, Wichita East junior
Lauren DeGroot, Bishop Carroll freshman
Khalyiah Evans, Arkansas City freshman
Yasmin Gardea, Oxford junior
Madilyn Heflin, Inman senior
Arihanna Koehn, McPherson junior
Rylee Meyer, Andale sophomore
Allison Saunders, Andover Central sophomore
Adryana Shelby, Wichita Northwest senior
Ashley Singhateh, Maize South senior
Sanaa Truett, Derby junior
Ava Weber, Bishop Carroll senior
Breanna Wells, Cheney junior
Rebecca Widler, Berean Academy freshman
High jumpers to watch
Belle Barnett, Hutchinson Central Christian junior
Ryann Daggett, Wichita North freshman
Lakeya Fuller, Wichita Northwest freshman
Eva Hilgenfeld, Remington senior
Ava Koster, Buhler junior
Jessa Losew, Hutchinson Central Christian sophomore
Lakelyn Love, Argonia junior
Ashley McMullin, Newton freshman
Kristina Mount, Bishop Carroll senior
Lanie Page, Rose Hill senior
Kinzie Perdue, Arkansas City junior
Mallory Potter, Bluestem senior
Dominique Schutte, Halstead senior
Jaela Thompson, McPherson freshman
Alyssa White, Hutchinson sophomore
Pole vaulters to watch
Grace Bender, Conway Springs senior
Elizabeth Brozek, Wichita Heights senior
JoJo Cutler, Andale senior
Layla Fager, Campus junior
Jewel Gallagher, Garden Plain junior
Leni Henderson, Eisenhower junior
Hally Horsch, Andale sophomore
Kaylee Kinsinger, Valley Center senior
Jenna Lackey, Buhler sophomore
Kendal McElroy, Goddard senior
Kinsley Plumer, Valley Center sophomore
Elizabeth Rambo, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman
Ella Ranz, Eisenhower sophomore
Natalie Webb, Valley Center senior
Alayna Wehrman, Cheney junior
Katy Wehrman, Cheney freshman
Long jumpers to watch
Ella Avey, Bishop Carroll freshman
Andi Buschbom, McPherson sophomore
Tori Buss, Wichita North junior
Alexa Casebeer, McPherson senior
Azariah Dawes, Hutchinson senior
Delainee Dexter, Eisenhower junior
Preslie Freeman, Derby freshman
Cortlyn Hill, Garden Plain freshman
Saliyah Johnson, Arkansas City junior
Janae Kelly, Andover sophomore
Kennedy Khamvongsa, Wichita West junior
Brodey Knipp, Augusta junior
KeiRre Martinez, Hutchinson junior
Kaitlyn Perrill, El Dorado junior
Destiny Ponds, Nickerson senior
Triple jumpers to watch
Izzy Cole, Andover Central senior
Isabelle Cullens, Wellington senior
Brynlee Frank, Buhler senior
Bryer Geoffroy, Andover Central junior
Hattie Hecox, Moundridge freshman
Mallory Holmes, McPherson senior
Brynn Huffman, Derby freshman
Jeanne Johnson, Valley Center freshman
Ava Markley, Rose Hill junior
Alycea McCoy, Buhler senior
Avery Mertens, Kingman junior
Havana Olander, Little River sophomore
Grace Rowland, Andale senior
Kayleigh Vogl, Pretty Prairie freshman
Kenna Wesner, Marion junior
Discus throwers to watch
Aydan Bryan, Medicine Lodge senior
Kenna Cass, McPherson Elyria Christian senior
Natalie Cassant, Newton junior
Carly Dameron, Eisenhower senior
Vanessa Edwards, Newton junior
Morgan Froese, Inman sophomore
Natalie Jones, Newton senior
Lilly Jordan, Oxford sophomore
Adrienne Mullins, Berean Academy sophomore
Kora Rex, Garden Plain junior
Gabrielle Robben, Bishop Carroll junior
Sophia Rose, Buhler senior
Anahree Smith, Wichita East sophomore
Emily Struckman, Andale junior
Tara Tucker, Berean Academy senior
Shot put throwers to watch
Madison Askew, Derby freshman
Mady Barger, Rose Hill junior
Hannah Bedore, Eisenhower junior
Hailey Brack, Garden Plain freshman
Kylie Dennison, Circle senior
Amoni Evans, Arkansas City senior
Taylor Froese, Inman freshman
Stella Kitt, Eisenhower junior
Kaycee Mason, Hesston junior
Rachel Nisley, Nickerson junior
Lily Stafford, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Makenna Wilburn, Wichita North senior
Leah Wilkinson, Eisenhower senior
Abbi Williams, Hillsboro junior
Hunter Wilson, McPherson senior
Javelin throwers to watch
Reagan Ayres, Cheney senior
Taylor Balzer, Berean Academy junior
Evelyn Brandt, Bishop Carroll junior
Abigail Farr, Eisenhower senior
Kaylee Hampton, Clearwater junior
Jessa Jarmer, Andale senior
Brooklyn King, Udall senior
Abby Koontz, Newton senior
Ella Lawless, Belle Plaine junior
Gabby Lujan, Belle Plaine senior
Keira Mullen, Smoky Valley senior
Taya Orth, Andale junior
Chloe Scheer, Cheney sophomore
Chloe Schmidt, Inman senior
Alexandria Stewart, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior