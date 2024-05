Kansas high school track and field: Ranking the 15 best Wichita-area boys in every event

With the 2024 Kansas high school track and field season underway, The Eagle has compiled a list to help highlight some of the top boys athletes from the Wichita area in every event.

The list features 15 of the best athletes in each event from a pool of more than 90 area teams across all six classifications. The list was heavily based on current season times and marks and multi-event athletes were only considered for one category.

Here is a list of the top girls rankings and a list of more than 1,000 names in the complete track and field team previews.

Wichita high school track and field boys rankings

Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order.

100-meter sprinters to watch

A.J. Batiste, Collegiate sophomore

Jay Bonewitz, Circle sophomore

Dennis Carter, Wichita Heights senior

Dejuan Colbert, Wichita Southeast junior

Jalil Cooper, Wichita Northwest senior

Lucas Dickman, Eisenhower senior

Aspen Fisher, Wichita West junior

Bryson Hayes, Maize junior

Martell Jackson, Derby junior

Micah Johnson, Goddard senior

Vance Loop, Haven junior

Tyler Manske, Valley Center junior

Spencer Riggs, Hutchinson junior

Gavin Stambaugh, Smoky Valley junior

Cole Stapleton, Valley Center junior

200-meter sprinters to watch

Elijah Cross, Maize junior

Seth Driggers, Hillsboro junior

Kaden Elmore, Moundridge junior

Aiden Fasnacht, Berean Academy

Rayvelle Leak, Wichita East senior

Jonathan Frese, Marion senior

Lane McMannis, Canton-Galva senior

T.J. Mills, Eureka sophomore

Carmel Morisho, Wichita Southeast senior

Jayce Schriner, McPherson senior

James Shackelford, Collegiate senior

Aaron Shadid, Independent junior

Skyler Thimesch, Cunningham sophomore

Isaac Trosclair, Clearwater junior

Brett Wetta, Collegiate senior

400-meter sprinters to watch

Logan Barnhill, Wichita Heights junior

Nicolas Bentley, Rose Hill sophomore

Breeson Bigley, Halstead junior

Ki Blanchat, Smoky Valley senior

Devin Busenitz, Berean Academy senior

Dane Chattam, Winfield freshman

Josh Gallardo, Campus senior

Jack Guthridge, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Cooper Hatfield, Wellington sophomore

William Hopson, Derby junior

Robert Hunter, Hutchinson sophomore

Hunter Landis, Mulvane sophomore

Timmy Ritchie, Collegiate freshman

Ian Schrandt, Andale junior

Andrew Smith, Little River senior

800-meter runners to watch

Alex Ayin, Maize senior

Brody Bloom, Campus junior

Ethan Elder, McPherson junior

Troy Heard, Maize South sophomore

Jacob Hobson, Trinity Academy senior

Ryan Hoverson, Bishop Carroll senior

Brock Moses, Valley Center junior

Logan Prichard, Bishop Carroll senior

Timothy Rowell, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Max Ryan, Hutchinson Trinity junior

Jack Santillan, Eisenhower junior

Nate Thengvall, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Henry Trumpp, Buhler junior

Luke Wessel, Marion junior

Blake Yoder, Hutchinson Central Christian senior

1,600-meter runners to watch

Aidan Braun, Andover sophomore

Micah Campbell, Bishop Carroll senior

Samuel Ferguson, Trinity Academy senior

Ethan Finney, Andover Central senior

Eli Gaeddert, Goessel freshman

Dylan Hunter, Circle senior

Gavin Lindahl, Buhler freshman

Will Meyer, Collegiate junior

Davis Miltner, Medicine Lodge junior

Ryan Son, Wichita East senior

Levi Sturm, Wichita Central Christian freshman

Caleb Tofteland, Trinity Academy junior

Caiden Unruh, Maize senior

Layne Whisler, Buhler senior

James White III, Pretty Prairie senior

3,200-meter runners to watch

Jeremiah Briscoe, Berean Academy junior

Grady Carlson, Maize sophomore

Daniel Enriquez, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Kaleb Glazier, Maize senior

Jack Harty, Wichita Heights junior

Jacob Lindstrom, Hutchinson Trinity sophomore

Blake Logan, Circle senior

Luke Meier, Bishop Carroll junior

Nathan Mortensen, Campus senior

Caleb Muehler, McPherson sophomore

Will Niederee, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Tim Parish, Sterling senior

Dawson Schmidt, Augusta junior

Clay Shively, Trinity Academy senior

Dustin Stephenson, Bishop Carroll senior

110-meter hurdlers to watch

Dalen Blair, Chaparral junior

Heath Churchill, Moundridge sophomore

Camren Davis, Wichita East senior

Zach Friesen, Buhler sophomore

Noel Gardea, Oxford senior

Dylan Gorman, Maize South senior

Luke Holthusen, Bishop Carroll senior

Landon Kitterman, Andover Central senior

Harrison Potucek, Andale junior

Quinton Rolle Jr., Wichita Heights sophomore

Ben Schnelle, Derby junior

Randall Thiessen, Berean Academy junior

Elliott Walk, Goddard sophomore

Connor Wallis, Rose Hill senior

Marcus White, Wichita East senior

300-meter hurdlers to watch

Caleb DeGroot, Bishop Carroll junior

Zane Farney, Sterling sophomore

Eli Gerber, Remington senior

Dawson Grabendike, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Sam Harp, Andale sophomore

Noah Holthusen, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Jamison Kohl, Hesston sophomore

Chris Lachenmeier, Hutchinson senior

Vaiden Law, Andover senior

Beckham Lee, Maize senior

Cory Muehler, McPherson senior

Justus Reynolds, Eisenhower junior

Spencer Rich, Maize South senior

Drew Tolar, Cheney senior

Tyson Wallace, Goddard senior

High jumpers to watch

Morice Ayers, Wellington senior

Ryley Busenitz, Berean Academy freshman

Jackson Fry, Hesston senior

Tanner Gosch, Norwich freshman

Isaac Hammersmith, Hutchinson Trinity sophomore

Alan Hanna, Maize junior

Cordell Jordan, Oxford junior

Bo Kaiser, Andale junior

Jayden Linscheid, Hutchinson Central Christian junior

Ben Long, Burden-Central senior

Brant Long, Garden Plain freshman

Brayden Richeson, Andale senior

Shal Ruud, Andover sophomore

Kyden Thompson, McPherson senior

Amalachi Wilkins, Wichita Heights junior

Pole vaulters to watch

Micah Amphone, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Bryce Barkdull, Andover Central senior

Benjamin Clouse, Buhler sophomore

Ezekiel Flemming, Wichita East junior

Liam Fredin, Wichita Northwest sophomore

Conner Fuhrman, Maize junior

Jayden Harris, Derby senior

Noah Horsch, Andale junior

Colt Lane, Andale sophomore

Kaden Lohrentz, Buhler senior

Jackson Salsbury, Maize junior

Zachary Stephan, Bishop Carroll senior

Kellen Waner, Marion junior

Will Wegerer, Cunningham junior

Rylan White, Andale senior

Long jumpers to watch

Javyn Alexander, McPherson senior

Ripley Cole, Independent senior

Tristen Cross, Wichita East junior

Arjay Daracan, Eisenhower senior

Daxton Deering, Hesston sophomore

Tre Franklin, El Dorado junior

Terrell King, Hutchinson junior

Dallas Lagree, Sedgwick junior

Davon Morrison, Derby freshman

Andrey Ortega, Goddard senior

Ryder Slack, Belle Plaine sophomore

Kaason Thomas, Campus senior

Gatlin Tilson, Andover sophomore

Chase Webster, Kingman senior

Colt Williams, Valley Center senior

Triple jumpers to watch

Isaiah Blackwell, Augusta senior

Zion Burgess, Hutchinson senior

Ethan Eck, Andale sophomore

Tavian Gilliam, Buhler senior

Thomas Kalima-Preciado, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Noah Little, Sedgwick sophomore

Gavin Maass, Cheney senior

Joey Millspaugh, Halstead junior

Durham Nittler, Medicine Lodge junior

Carter Peintner, Cheney junior

Caleb Rewerts, Hesston sophomore

L.T. Robinson, Wichita East senior

Ke’veon Ruiz, Medicine Lodge junior

Bryce Schwerdtfeger, Goddard senior

Brandt Stupka, Andover Central junior

Discus throwers to watch

Cooper Ashley, Maize junior

Asa Berry, Wichita South senior

Zantana Chavarin, Halstead senior

Tristen Davidson, Kingman senior

Karter Gonzalez, Hesston junior

Hunter Grimes, Andale sophomore

Kaeden Kasselman, Garden Plain junior

Kason Messenger, Cheney senior

Travis Nicholson, Eisenhower junior

Karson Palmer, Arkansas City sophomore

Jack Phillips, Andover senior

Wyatt Ranfeld, Berean Academy senior

Angel Rivera, Hillsboro junior

Jarrett Schmidt, Newton senior

Anders Weisbeck, Hillsboro junior

Shot put throwers to watch

Karson Engelland Nickerson senior

Lucas Freeman, Eisenhower junior

Gabriel Henriques, Derby junior

Connor Herman, Halstead junior

Cooper Jay, Augusta senior

Bronson Larimer, El Dorado junior

Hank Lilly, Garden Plain junior

Cooper Marx, Andale junior

Dawson Meese, Maize South senior

Keaton Miller, Hutchinson Central Christian junior

Hank Purvis, Bishop Carroll senior

Blake Robertson, McPherson Elyria Christian senior

Dawson Rodd, Andover Central junior

Nick Ruth, Newton senior

Jackson Woodson, Wichita East senior

Javelin throwers to watch

Easton Brown, Maize South senior

Logan Clay, Collegiate freshman

Jackson Daniel, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Kendall Diller, Andover Central senior

Jace Evans, Rose Hill senior

Hudson Ferralez, Collegiate senior

Kellen Gibson, Winfield sophomore

Henry Hecox, Hesston junior

Weston Hill, Cheney senior

Justus Huff, Hutchinson Central Christian senior

Alex Janzen, Berean Academy junior

Gage Lee, Garden Plain senior

Bear Moddelmog, Moundridge junior

Niko Ramos, Newton junior

Blake Richey, Haven junior