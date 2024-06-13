Kansas high school state football moving to three host sites

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Major changes are coming to Kansas high school football state championship games.

The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) announced Thursday that there will only be three host sites for state football championship games. This will begin in the 2024 season.

Host sites, classifications and game times:

Emporia State University, Welch Stadium, 1524-1526 Morse Rd, Emporia, Ks 66801

Class 6A – Friday, November 29 – 6 p.m.

Class 4A – Saturday, November 30 – 1 p.m.

Class 5A – Saturday, November 30 – 7 p.m.

Hutchinson Community College, Gowans Stadium, 600 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Class 2A – Friday, November 29 – 6 p.m.

Class 3A – Saturday, November 30 – 12 p.m.

Class 1A – Saturday, November 30 – 5 p.m.

Kiowa County High School, Greensburg, 710 S Main St, Greensburg, KS 67054

8-Man DII – Saturday, November 30 – 11 a.m.

6-Man – Saturday, November 30 – 3 p.m.

8-Man DI – Saturday, November 30 – 7 p.m.

Of importance: Kiowa County High School has the only turf field made specifically for 8-man dimensions in the state. Championship games for 8-man had previously been played in Newton, an 11-man field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.