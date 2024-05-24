Kansas high school state baseball: Find scores, which teams will play for a title

The Kansas high school baseball state tournaments are underway on Friday and Varsity Kansas will have updated scores, stats, recaps and schedules from semifinals and championships in bracket play.

KSHSAA baseball state tournament game scores

Class 6A (Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence)

No. 5 Lawrence Free State (22-6) vs. No. 8 Olathe South (14-13), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Blue Valley West (23-5) vs. No. 7 Shawnee Mission East (20-9), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 5A (Eck Stadium in Wichita)

No. 4 Spring Hill (18-8) vs. No. 8 Salina Central (10-18), 11 a.m.

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (21-7) vs. No. 7 Salina South (16-13), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 4A (Dean Evans Stadium in Salina)

No. 1 Rock Creek (26-1) vs. No. 5 Paola (17-10), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Abilene (23-2) vs. No. 3 Pratt (25-4), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 3A (Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan)

No. 1 Trinity Academy (21-4) vs. No. 5 Frontenac (18-8) 11 a.m.

No. 6 Hoisington (16-10) vs. No. 7 Topeka Hayden (16-12), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 2-1A (Great Bend Sports Complex)

No. 6 Medicine Lodge (15-5) vs. No. 7 Thomas More Prep (21-9), 11 a.m.

No. 1 Mission Valley (23-3) vs. No. 4 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (19-4), 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45