Here’s which Kansas high school softball teams qualified for state tournament

Following the conclusion of regional tournaments, teams from across the state are punching their tickets to the Kansas high school softball state tournament.

Below is an updated list of state qualifiers after Tuesday’s regional scores. Regional championships are also being played on Wednesday and Thursday, as this page will update following those results with team records and possible bracket matchups.

Kansas high school softball state qualifiers

Class 6A (Arrocha Ball Park in Lawrence)

Derby (24-4)

Olathe Northwest (20-4)

Campus (16-6)

Olathe South (14-14)

Class 5A (Wilkins Stadium in Wichita)

Spring Hill (26-2)

Maize South (25-3)

St. Thomas Aquinas (23-4)

Basehor-Linwood (20-5)

Topeka Seaman (22-6)

Great Bend (22-6)

Class 4A (Salina South)

Scott City (19-3)

Wamego (22-4)

Eudora (22-4)

Circle (23-5)

Fort Scott (20-5)

Clearwater (20-7)

Andale-Garden Plain (17-9)

Class 3A (Envista Softball Complex in Topeka)

Cheney (19-2)

Southeast of Saline (22-3)

Class 2-1A (Green Sports Complex in Pratt)

Central Heights (16-9)

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (15-9)

Pratt Skyline (10-13)