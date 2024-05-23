Kansas high school softball: Find state scores, winners, stats and schedules

The Kansas high school softball state tournaments are underway on Thursday and Varsity Kansas will have updated scores, stats, recaps and schedules in bracket play.

KSHSAA softball state tournament game scores

Class 6A (Arrocha Ball Park in Lawrence)

No. 2 Olathe Northwest 9, No. 7 Blue Valley 4

No. 3 Blue Valley West (22-6) vs. No. 6 Washburn Rural (18-7), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Derby (24-4) vs. No. 8 Olathe South (14-14), 3

No. 4 Lawrence Free State (19-6) vs. No. 5 Campus (16-6), 5

Friday’s schedule

No. 2 Olathe Northwest (21-4) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 5A (Wilkins Stadium in Wichita)

No. 1 Spring Hill 14, No. 8 Great Bend 5

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (23-4) vs. No. 5 Kansas City Piper (20-5), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Maize South (25-3) vs. No. 7 Topeka Seaman (22-6), 3

No. 3 Bishop Carroll (24-4) vs. No. 6 Basehor-Linwood (20-5), 5

Friday’s schedule

No. 1 Spring Hill (27-2) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 4A (Salina South)

No. 8 Andale-Garden Plain 6, No. 1 Scott City 3 (8 innings)

No. 4 Circle (23-5) vs. No. 5 Fort Scott (20-5), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Wamego (22-4) vs. No. 7 Clearwater (20-7), 3

No. 3 Eudora (22-4) vs. No. 6 Rock Creek (19-5), 5

Friday’s schedule

No. 8 Andale-Garden Plain (18-9) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 3A (Envista Softball Complex in Topeka)

No. 1 Holcomb 3, No. 8 Marysville 0

No. 4 Silver Lake 10, No. 5 Cheney 0

No. 2 Osage City (20-1) vs. No. 7 Trinity Academy (20-4), 3

No. 3 Frontenac (25-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast of Saline (22-3), 5

Friday’s schedule

No. 1 Holcomb (26-0) vs. No. 4 Silver Lake (23-2), 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 2-1A (Green Sports Complex in Pratt)

No. 1 McLouth 15, No. 8 Pratt Skyline 0

No. 4 Inman 10, No. 5 Thomas More Prep 3

No. 2 Cedar Vale-Dexter (22-3) vs. No. 7 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (15-9), 3

No. 3 Onaga (19-4) vs. No. 6 Central Heights (16-9), 5

Friday’s schedule

No. 1 McLouth (26-2) vs. No. 4 Inman (18-4), 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Kansas high school state softball recaps with stats

4A state recap: Andale-Garden Plain scores upset over top seed

A late rally from No. 8 seed Andale-Garden Plain stunned top-seeded Scott City in a 6-3 comeback win in eight innings to open play at the 4A state tournament in Salina.

Andale-Garden Plain trailed 3-1 entering the top of the seventh inning, but rallied to force extra innings on a game-tying, two-out RBI single by Elsie Johnson.

After recording two outs to begin the top of the eighth inning, Andale-Garden Plain capitalized on a handful of Scott City errors to plate three runs in the inning. Johnson, Bella Cates and Kaylee Altman all finished with two-hit days for Andale-Garden Plain, while Jayna Lies went the distance to pick up the victory in the circle.

Andale-Garden Plain (18-9) will play either Circle or Fort Scott in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinals.

3A state recap: Cheney falls in opening game

Cheney’s offense was held to three hits in a 10-0, run-rule loss to Silver Lake in an opening-round game at the 3A state tournament in Topeka.

Peyton McCormick, Kendyll Walker and Erika Block all collected hits for Cheney, which finished the season with a 19-3 record. Silver Lake (23-2) will face top-seeded Holcomb (26-0) in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal.