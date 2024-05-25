Kansas high school softball state championship scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state championship games are here for Kansas high school softball players, with teams all the way from 1A to 6A competing for a state title.

Here are the scores from each softball game.

Games covered and scores:

6A championship score:

Haysville-Campus 4

vs. Olathe Northwest 10

6A third-place score:

Olathe South 4

vs. Washburn Rural 6

5A championship score:

Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 2

vs. Bishop Carroll 12

5A third-place score:

Spring Hill 3

vs. Maize South 2

4A championship score:

Andale/Garden Plain 0

vs. Wamego 5

4A third-place score:

Towanda-Circle 4

vs. Eudora 5

3A championship score:

Silver Lake 0

vs. Frontenac 3

3A third-place score:

Holcomb 3

vs. Wichita Trinity Academy 14

2-1A championship score:

McLouth 6

vs. Dexter/Cedar Vale 0

2-1A third-place score:

Inman 3

vs. Onaga 10

