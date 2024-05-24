Kansas high school softball playoff scores, highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The playoffs have started for Kansas high school softball players, with teams all the way from 1A to 6A competing for a state title.

Here are the scores from each softball game. Tune in to KSN Sports at 10 to watch highlights. They’ll be added to this story after airing.

Scores will be added as they are received from KSHSAA.

Games covered and scores:

6A scores:

Derby 6

vs. Olathe South 8

Lawrence Free-State 1

vs. Haysville-Campus 11

Olathe Northwest 9

vs. Blue Valley 4

Blue Valley West 1

vs. Washburn Rural 2

5A scores:

Spring Hill 14

vs. Great Bend 5

St. Thomas Aquinas 7

vs. KC Piper 5

Maize South 3

vs. Topeka-Seaman 2

Bishop Carroll

vs. Basehor-Linwood

4A scores:

Scott Community 3

vs. Andale/Garden Plain 6

Towanda Circle 7

vs. Fort Scott 1

Wamego 2

vs. Clearwater 1

Eudora

vs. St. George-Rock Creek

3A scores:

Holcomb 3

vs. Marysville 0

Silver Lake 10

vs. Cheney 0

Osage City 2

vs. Wichita-Trinity Academy 16

Frontenac 3

vs. Southeast of Saline 2

2-1A scores:

McLouth 15

vs. Pratt-Skyline 0

Inman 10

vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep 3

Dexter/Cedar Vale 4

vs. St. Mary’s Colgan 2

Onaga 5

vs. Central Heights 2

