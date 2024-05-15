Kansas high school girls soccer scores: Kapaun sets up title rematch with Carroll

The fiercest rivalry in Wichita will decide which girls soccer team advances to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel upended No. 7 seed Emporia in a 4-0 road victory on Tuesday to advance to a regional championship game, where No. 2 seed Bishop Carroll will be waiting after a 10-0 win over Salina Central. The Holy War postseason matchup is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Carroll.

A first-half goal from Ellie Knipp proved to be the game’s only goal for the first 70 minutes on Tuesday in Emporia. It wasn’t until the Crusaders (9-7-1) poured in three goals in the final 10 minutes, scored by Nora Smith, Stella Fury and Mason Palace, that they pulled away for upset win by seed.

Carroll (15-2) won, 2-0, in the regular-season meeting against its east-side rivals on April 29.

That won’t be the only feisty regional final in 5A, as Andover Central (14-2-1) is set to host Hays (11-6) and Andover (14-2-1) will host Goddard Eisenhower (13-3-1) in a regular-season meeting that produced fireworks in a 5-4 win by the Trojans on March 28 and then a high-level, 1-1 draw on May 2. Title favorite Maize South (17-0) also hosts Valley Center (10-7) on Friday.

Thanks to a stunning win by No. 14 seed Lawrence Free State over Dodge City and an upset win of its own, No. 11 seed Derby (9-7-1) is in line to host a regional championship game at the 6A level. The Panthers topped Topeka 2-0 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maize (12-4-1) will host Wichita North (12-5) in a 6A regional final and Wichita East (10-7) will travel to top-seed Washburn Rural (14-3) for another final.

At the 4-1A level, Wichita Classical (14-2-1) is set to host Trinity Academy (8-8) in a meeting between private-school powers, while Rose Hill (11-3-1) hosts Topeka Hayden (10-6-1), Augusta (11-5-1) hosts Wichita Independent (10-5-1) and McPherson (11-5-1) hosts Buhler (11-5-1).

KSHSAA girls soccer regional game scores

Class 6A

Derby 2, Topeka 0

Garden City 7, Junction City 0

Lawrence Free State 1, Dodge City 0

Maize 10, Wichita Southeast 0

Manhattan 6, Liberal 0

Washburn Rural 10, Campus 0

Wichita East 3, Wichita Northwest 2

Wichita North 6, Wichita Heights 1

Class 5A

Andover 10, Great Bend 0

Andover Central 10, Topeka West 0

Bishop Carroll 10, Salina Central 0

Goddard Eisenhower 3, Newton 1

Hays 3, Goddard 2 (3 OT)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4, Emporia 0

Maize South 6, Salina South 0

Valley Center 3, Hutchinson 2 (2 OT)

Class 4-1A

Augusta 5, Thomas More Prep 0

Buhler 9, Winfield 1

McPherson 10, Wichita Collegiate 0

Topeka Hayden 4, Mulvane 0

Trinity Academy 10, Nickerson 0

Wichita Independent 3, Circle 0

Kansas high school girls soccer regional championship schedule

Note: All games scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday unless otherwise noted.

Class 6A

No. 9 Wichita East (10-7) at No. 1 Washburn Rural (14-3)

No. 7 Manhattan (11-5-1) at No. 2 Garden City (11-3-2)

No. 5 Wichita North (12-5) at No. 4 Maize (12-4-1)

No. 14 Lawrence Free State (4-12-1) at No. 11 Derby (9-7-1), TBD

Class 5A

No. 9 Valley Center (10-7) at No. 1 Maize South (17-0), 7 on Friday

No. 10 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9-7-1) at No. 2 Bishop Carroll (15-2), 6:30

No. 6 Hays (11-6) at No. 3 Andover Central (14-2-1)

No. 5 Goddard Eisenhower (13-3-1) at No. 4 Andover (14-2-1)

Class 4-1A

No. 8 Trinity Academy (8-8) at No. 1 Wichita Classical (14-2-1), 7

No. 7 Topeka Hayden (10-6-1) at No. 2 Rose Hill (11-3-1), 6 on Friday

No. 6 Wichita Independent (10-5-1) at No. 3 Augusta (11-5-1)

No. 5 Buhler (11-5-1) at No. 4 McPherson (11-5-1)