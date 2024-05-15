Advertisement

Kansas high school girls soccer scores: Kapaun sets up title rematch with Carroll

taylor eldridge
·3 min read

The fiercest rivalry in Wichita will decide which girls soccer team advances to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel upended No. 7 seed Emporia in a 4-0 road victory on Tuesday to advance to a regional championship game, where No. 2 seed Bishop Carroll will be waiting after a 10-0 win over Salina Central. The Holy War postseason matchup is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Carroll.

A first-half goal from Ellie Knipp proved to be the game’s only goal for the first 70 minutes on Tuesday in Emporia. It wasn’t until the Crusaders (9-7-1) poured in three goals in the final 10 minutes, scored by Nora Smith, Stella Fury and Mason Palace, that they pulled away for upset win by seed.

Carroll (15-2) won, 2-0, in the regular-season meeting against its east-side rivals on April 29.

That won’t be the only feisty regional final in 5A, as Andover Central (14-2-1) is set to host Hays (11-6) and Andover (14-2-1) will host Goddard Eisenhower (13-3-1) in a regular-season meeting that produced fireworks in a 5-4 win by the Trojans on March 28 and then a high-level, 1-1 draw on May 2. Title favorite Maize South (17-0) also hosts Valley Center (10-7) on Friday.

Thanks to a stunning win by No. 14 seed Lawrence Free State over Dodge City and an upset win of its own, No. 11 seed Derby (9-7-1) is in line to host a regional championship game at the 6A level. The Panthers topped Topeka 2-0 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maize (12-4-1) will host Wichita North (12-5) in a 6A regional final and Wichita East (10-7) will travel to top-seed Washburn Rural (14-3) for another final.

At the 4-1A level, Wichita Classical (14-2-1) is set to host Trinity Academy (8-8) in a meeting between private-school powers, while Rose Hill (11-3-1) hosts Topeka Hayden (10-6-1), Augusta (11-5-1) hosts Wichita Independent (10-5-1) and McPherson (11-5-1) hosts Buhler (11-5-1).

KSHSAA girls soccer regional game scores

Class 6A

Derby 2, Topeka 0

Garden City 7, Junction City 0

Lawrence Free State 1, Dodge City 0

Maize 10, Wichita Southeast 0

Manhattan 6, Liberal 0

Washburn Rural 10, Campus 0

Wichita East 3, Wichita Northwest 2

Wichita North 6, Wichita Heights 1

Class 5A

Andover 10, Great Bend 0

Andover Central 10, Topeka West 0

Bishop Carroll 10, Salina Central 0

Goddard Eisenhower 3, Newton 1

Hays 3, Goddard 2 (3 OT)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4, Emporia 0

Maize South 6, Salina South 0

Valley Center 3, Hutchinson 2 (2 OT)

Class 4-1A

Augusta 5, Thomas More Prep 0

Buhler 9, Winfield 1

McPherson 10, Wichita Collegiate 0

Topeka Hayden 4, Mulvane 0

Trinity Academy 10, Nickerson 0

Wichita Independent 3, Circle 0

Kansas high school girls soccer regional championship schedule

Note: All games scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday unless otherwise noted.

Class 6A

No. 9 Wichita East (10-7) at No. 1 Washburn Rural (14-3)

No. 7 Manhattan (11-5-1) at No. 2 Garden City (11-3-2)

No. 5 Wichita North (12-5) at No. 4 Maize (12-4-1)

No. 14 Lawrence Free State (4-12-1) at No. 11 Derby (9-7-1), TBD

Class 5A

No. 9 Valley Center (10-7) at No. 1 Maize South (17-0), 7 on Friday

No. 10 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9-7-1) at No. 2 Bishop Carroll (15-2), 6:30

No. 6 Hays (11-6) at No. 3 Andover Central (14-2-1)

No. 5 Goddard Eisenhower (13-3-1) at No. 4 Andover (14-2-1)

Class 4-1A

No. 8 Trinity Academy (8-8) at No. 1 Wichita Classical (14-2-1), 7

No. 7 Topeka Hayden (10-6-1) at No. 2 Rose Hill (11-3-1), 6 on Friday

No. 6 Wichita Independent (10-5-1) at No. 3 Augusta (11-5-1)

No. 5 Buhler (11-5-1) at No. 4 McPherson (11-5-1)