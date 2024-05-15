Here’s which Kansas high school baseball teams qualified for state tournament

Following the conclusion of regional tournaments, teams from across the state are punching their tickets to the Kansas high school baseball state tournament.

Below is an updated list of state qualifiers after Tuesday’s regional scores. Regional championships are also being played on Wednesday and Thursday, as this page will update following those results with team records and possible bracket matchups.

Kansas high school baseball state qualifiers

Class 6A (Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence)

Olathe West (27-1)

Wichita Heights (22-5)

Topeka (17-4)

Shawnee Mission East (19-9)

Class 5A (Eck Stadium in Wichita)

St. Thomas Aquinas (20-7)

Spring Hill (17-8)

Goddard Eisenhower (14-12)

Shawnee Heights (13-11)

Salina Central (9-18)

Class 4A (Dean Evans Stadium in Salina)

Rock Creek (25-1)

Abilene (22-2)

Pratt (24-4)

Louisburg (19-6)

Paola (16-10)

Circle (17-11)

Rose Hill (15-10)

Class 3A (Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan)

Trinity Academy (20-4)

Hesston (18-4)

Sabetha (19-5)

Burlington (19-6)

Frontenac (16-7)

Hoisington (14-9)

Topeka Hayden (14-11)

Marysville (9-12)

Class 2-1A (Great Bend Sports Complex)

Mission Valley (20-3)

Marion (21-4)

Valley Falls (17-4)

Medicine Lodge (14-5)

Colony-Crest (20-7)

Pratt Skyline (13-10)