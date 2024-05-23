Kansas high school baseball: Find state scores, winners, stats and schedules

The Kansas high school baseball state tournaments are underway on Thursday and Varsity Kansas will have updated scores, stats, recaps and schedules in bracket play.

KSHSAA baseball state tournament game scores

Class 6A (Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence)

No. 8 Olathe South 3, No. 1 Olathe West 1

No. 4 Topeka (17-4) vs. No. 5 Lawrence Free State (21-6), 1:15 p.m.

No. 2 Wichita Heights (22-5) vs. No. 7 Shawnee Mission East (19-9), 3:30

No. 3 Blue Valley West (22-5) vs. No. 6 Maize (21-7), 5:45

Friday’s schedule

No. 8 Olathe South (14-13) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 5A (Eck Stadium in Wichita)

No. 8 Salina Central 7, No. 1 Bishop Carroll 2

No. 4 Spring Hill (17-8) vs. No. 5 Shawnee Heights (13-11), 1:15 p.m.

No. 2 Pittsburg (19-6) vs. No. 7 Salina South (15-13), 3:30

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (20-7) vs. No. 6 Goddard Eisenhower (14-12), 5:45

Friday’s schedule

No. 8 Salina Central (10-18) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 4A (Dean Evans Stadium in Salina)

No. 1 Rock Creek 5, No. 8 Tonganoxie 3

No. 4 Louisburg (19-6) vs. No. 5 Paola (16-10), 1:15 p.m.

No. 2 Abilene (22-2) vs. No. 7 Rose Hill (15-10), 3:30

No. 3 Pratt (24-4) vs. No. 6 Circle (17-11), 5:45

Friday’s schedule

No. 1 Rock Creek (26-1) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 3A (Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan)

No. 1 Trinity Academy 13, No. 8 Marysville 3

No. 4 Burlington (19-6) vs. No. 5 Frontenac (17-8), 1:15 p.m.

No. 2 Hesston (20-4) vs. No. 7 Topeka Hayden (15-12), 3:30

No. 3 Sabetha (19-5) vs. No. 6 Hoisington (15-10), 5:45

Friday’s schedule

No. 1 Trinity Academy (21-4) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Class 2-1A (Great Bend Sports Complex)

No. 7 Thomas More Prep 9, No. 2 Marion 0

No. 3 Valley Falls (19-4) vs. No. 6 Medicine Lodge (14-5), 1:15 p.m.

No. 1 Mission Valley (22-3) vs. No. 8 Pratt Skyline (13-10), 3:30

No. 4 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (18-4) vs. No. 5 Colony-Crest (20-7), 5:45

Friday’s schedule

No. 7 Thomas More Prep (21-9) vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1:15 p.m.

Third-place game, 3:30

Championship game, 5:45

Kansas high school state baseball recaps with stats

5A state recap: Bishop Carroll stunned by Cinderella upset

Salina Central entered the postseason as the No. 16 seed in the 5A West standings.

After taking down Maize South en route to a surprise state bid, the Mustangs pulled off another stunner with a 7-2 victory over defending champion Bishop Carroll to advance to the state semifinals. Salina Central (10-18) will play either Spring Hill or Shawnee Heights in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal at Eck Stadium.

After falling behind 1-0 after one inning, the top-seeded Golden Eagles (22-6) tied the game the following inning on a RBI single by Payton Flax. The Mustangs pulled back in front in the third inning with a run, which was answered by Carroll in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-out RBI double by Ian Lager to tie the game.

Carroll inserted ace Shane Holman with the game tied in the top of the sixth inning, but Salina Central’s Keaton Smith laced a bases-clearing double to score three runs and open up a 5-2 lead. The Mustangs added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to extend their lead.

Carroll put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the rally was extinguished without a run scoring.

3A state recap: Trinity rolls to win

It only took five innings of work for top-seeded Trinity Academy to steamroll its way to a 13-3 run-rule victory over Marysville to open the 3A state tournament in Manhattan.

The Knights (21-4) will play either Burlington or Frontenac in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal game at Tointon Family Stadium.

Senior ace Jack Cary lowered his season ERA to 0.63 with 2⅔ scoreless innings on just 30 pitches, which allows him to be used for Trinity’s title run on Friday.

Trinity’s offense took care of the rest, as Josiah Sems went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double, while Jackson Witt notched a team-high three RBIs. Cary, Matt Omundsen, Ethan Eberhardt, Kyler Moore, Braden Roberts and Nolan Willson all delivered RBIs for the Knights, which led 6-0 after three innings and tacked on six more runs in the fourth inning.

2-1A state recap: Marion drops opener

Marion’s offense was limited to three hits in a 9-0 loss to seventh-seeded Thomas More Prep in an opening-round game in Great Bend.

TMP (21-9) advanced to the 2-1A semifinals, where it will face either Valley Falls or Medicine Lodge, behind a complete-game shutout from Carson Liles, who also struck out 12 batters.

Marion lead-off hitter Jack Lanning finished with two of the team’s three hits, while players like Trevor Schafers, Gavin Wasmuth, Jameson Looper, Lane Smith, Cole Smith and Cooper Bailey helped the Warriors to a 21-win season and state bid.