Kansas high school baseball state championship scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state tournament is here for Kansas high school baseball players, with teams all the way from 1A to 6A competing for a state title.
Here are the scores from each baseball game.
Games covered and scores:
6A championship score:
Olathe South 10
vs. Blue Valley West 2
6A third-place score:
Lawrence Free-State 7
vs. Shawnee Mission East 1
5A championship score:
Spring Hill 4
vs. Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 6
5A third-place score:
Salina Central 2
vs. Salina South 0
4A championship score:
St. George-Rock Creek 7
vs. Pratt 3
4A third-place score:
Paola 9
vs. Abilene 19
3A championship score:
Wichita-Trinity Academy 3
vs. Topeka-Hayden 5
3A third-place score:
Frontenac 5
vs. Hoisington-Central Plains 4
2-1A championship score:
Eskridge-Mission Valley 8
vs. Medicine Lodge 0
2-1A third-place score:
St. Mary’s Colgan 10
vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep 0
