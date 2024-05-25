Kansas high school baseball state championship scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state tournament is here for Kansas high school baseball players, with teams all the way from 1A to 6A competing for a state title.

Here are the scores from each baseball game.

Games covered and scores:

6A championship score:

Olathe South 10

vs. Blue Valley West 2

6A third-place score:

Lawrence Free-State 7

vs. Shawnee Mission East 1

5A championship score:

Spring Hill 4

vs. Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 6

5A third-place score:

Salina Central 2

vs. Salina South 0

4A championship score:

St. George-Rock Creek 7

vs. Pratt 3

4A third-place score:

Paola 9

vs. Abilene 19

3A championship score:

Wichita-Trinity Academy 3

vs. Topeka-Hayden 5

3A third-place score:

Frontenac 5

vs. Hoisington-Central Plains 4

2-1A championship score:

Eskridge-Mission Valley 8

vs. Medicine Lodge 0

2-1A third-place score:

St. Mary’s Colgan 10

vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep 0

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.