Kansas high school baseball: Ranking 150 of the top players in the Wichita area

With the 2024 Kansas high school baseball season underway, The Eagle has compiled a list to highlight some of the top players from the Wichita area.

The list is not necessary the best 150 players, rather a collection of the top players to highlight the talent from more than 60 teams in the Wichita area. The list was based on coaches’ feedback, current season statistics (when available), team success and past postseason recognition.

Here is a list of the complete team previews with even more players listed.

Bishop Carroll senior Shane Holman is one of the top pitchers in the state this season.

List of 150 top baseball players in Wichita area

Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order.

Class 6A players to watch

Brady Boomsma, Wichita Heights junior

Taccarri Brown, Wichita Northwest senior

Cole Chalashtari, Maize senior

Mason Cherry, Wichita West senior

Canon Cole, Wichita East senior

Robert Diaz, Wichita West senior

Jackson Ellison, Wichita Heights senior

Rowan Foster, Derby sophomore

Hudson Halstead, Derby sophomore

Leevi Hennes, Wichita Southeast junior

Gunner Hewitt, Maize senior

Davin Hinote, Maize senior

Landon Joynt, Wichita Heights senior

Christian Laws, Wichita West sophomore

Alec Maldonado, Wichita Heights senior

Parker Meirowsky, Maize sophomore

Cooper Oakley, Wichita Heights senior

Alfonso Olivarez, Wichita North junior

Kaison Overbey, Wichita Northwest senior

Caden Riojas, Derby senior

Ryan Rodriguez, Wichita South senior

Easton Roth, Maize senior

Colton Ruedy, Derby senior

Camden Schroeder, Campus junior

Gavin Short, Maize sophomore

Carson Smith, Wichita Heights senior

Cooper Tannahill, Maize senior

Brady Unrein, Wichita Northwest senior

Hagen Warkins, Campus sophomore

Max White, Derby senior

Colton Wilburn, Wichita West sophomore

Class 5A players to watch

Cole Adams, Eisenhower junior

Jace Adler, Andover Central junior

Brooks Allen, Andover senior

Maddox Archibald, Andover Central junior

Joaquin Banuelos, Andover senior

Charlie Barrier, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Cole Bleything, Hutchinson junior

Gage Bowker, Goddard senior

Max Brown, Eisenhower senior

Dylan Burr, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Dellen Claassen, Newton senior

Brody DeGarmo, Andover Central junior

Jackson Daniel, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Brock Ellis, Maize South senior

Brody Epke, Maize South sophomore

Lakin Franz, Hutchinson senior

Jonny George, Andover Central sophomore

Colby Gomez, Newton senior

Peyton Gosch, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Van Haneberg, Bishop Carroll senior

Mason Healy, Goddard senior

Hunter Higgins, Maize South sophomore

Shane Holman, Bishop Carroll senior

Jace Jefferson, Andover Central junior

Isaac Lager, Bishop Carroll junior

Julian Lyons, Hutchinson sophomore

Jack Martens, Maize South senior

Braxton Martin, Bishop Carroll junior

Tate McNew, Maize South junior

Mitch Meinen, Arkansas City senior

Carter Morgan, Hutchinson junior

Kaleb Nye, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Carter Pabst, Eisenhower junior

Landon Preston, Andover Central junior

Cal Purvis, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Austin Rudkin, Goddard senior

Austin Selenke, Bishop Carroll senior

Jaxon Sullivan, Maize South senior

Nathan Tajchman, Bishop Carroll senior

Isaac Tatro, Goddard senior

Joe Thomson, Arkansas City senior

Drew Torgerson, Andover senior

Coltin Watkins, Goddard senior

Hank Welu, Valley Center senior

Peyton White, Andover senior

Drew Wilborn, Andover Central senior

Tripp Wright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

Luke Youngdahl, Maize South senior

Justin Zerger, Newton senior

Class 4A players to watch

Dusty Bannister, Wellington junior

Logan Beede, McPherson junior

Carter Bengtson, McPherson freshman

Michael Braaten, Andale-Garden Plain senior

Sky Branam, Wellington junior

Scotty Carr, Rose Hill senior

Cash Carson, Buhler junior

Parker Clubb, Mulvane sophomore

Nolan Fevurly, Mulvane junior

Colton Fowler, Andale-Garden Plain senior

Nate Fugarino, Clearwater junior

Logan Garner, El Dorado senior

Reed Hackleman, Mulvane sophomore

Brody Haskell, Augusta sophomore

Landon Haines, Circle senior

Jace Henderson, Buhler senior

Cael Lindeman, Winfield junior

Shane McGuire, Augusta senior

Cameron Mock, Rose Hill senior

Cooper Nace, Rose Hill senior

Jeffrey Neill, Buhler senior

Garrett Olson, Mulvane junior

Ian Razak, McPherson junior

James Redford, Wellington junior

Brock Richardson, McPherson junior

Cole Rickard, El Dorado senior

Colton Roberts, Rose Hill junior

Grey Sanders, Mulvane sophomore

Brendan Scripsick, Buhler junior

Easton Smith, Circle sophomore

Cooper Williams, Clearwater junior

Class 3A players to watch

Colby Arensdorf, Kingman junior

Dawson Boldt, Hillsboro senior

Josh Burdick, Cheney junior

Jace Campbell, Collegiate senior

Jack Cary, Trinity Academy senior

Drayton Denning, Kingman junior

Jase Downey, Conway Springs sophomore

Carter Drumright, Collegiate junior

Cameron Eastman, Cheney junior

Ethan Eberhardt, Trinity Academy senior

Kaden Eskins, Halstead senior

Jack Gregory, Cheney senior

Carter Helm, Kingman senior

Conner Hostetler, Chaparral junior

Malachi Jimenez, Bluestem senior

Ty Lastinger, Haven senior

Gunnar Lewis, Hesston senior

Dustin Loughrie, Haven senior

Matt Omundson, Trinity Academy senior

Lane Pichler, Douglass junior

Whit Rhodes, Hesston senior

Braden Roberts, Trinity Academy junior

Joaquin Sanchez, Trinity Academy senior

Preston Sander, Haven senior

Keagan Shelite, Hesston junior

Jacob Stehley, Collegiate freshman

Beau Warden, Hesston senior

Bo Watkins, Kingman senior

Brett Wetta, Collegiate senior

Jackson Witt, Trinity Academy senior

Nash Wray, Haven junior

Class 2-1A players to watch

Cooper Bailey, Marion senior

Dylan Cherry, Canton-Galva senior

Connor Commerford, Oxford junior

Corey Crumrine, Sedgwick junior

Carter Cunningham, Medicine Lodge senior

Drew DeChant, Hutchinson Trinity sophomore

Johnny Elliott, Oxford junior

Bryton Goolsby, Belle Plaine senior

Trent Haag, West Elk junior

Jack Lanning, Marion senior

Sterling Lies, Sedgwick senior

Jeff Nold, Sedgwick senior

Ty Rains, Moundridge senior

Derrek Randels, Medicine Lodge senior

Logan Renken, Little River junior

Jackson Scarlett, Sedgwick senior

Trevor Schafers, Marion senior

Layton Schmidt, Moundridge sophomore

Garett Usry, West Elk sophomore

Gavin Wasmuth, Marion senior