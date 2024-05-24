Kansas high school baseball playoff scores, highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The playoffs have started for Kansas high school baseball players, with teams all the way from 1A to 6A competing for a state title.

Here are the scores from each baseball game. Tune in to KSN Sports at 10 to watch highlights. They’ll be added to this story after airing.

Scores will be added as they are received from KSHSAA.

Games covered and scores:

6A scores:

Olathe West 1

vs. Olathe South 3

Topeka-Cair Paravel 1

vs. Lawrence Free State 12

Wichita Heights 0

vs. Shawnee Mission East 14

Blue Valley West

vs. Maize

5A scores:

Bishop Carroll 2

vs. Salina Central 7

Spring Hill 5

vs. Shawnee Heights 2

Pittsburg 3

vs. Salina South 5

St. Thomas Aquinas

vs. Goddard Eisenhower

4A scores:

Rock Creek 5

vs. Tonganoxie 3

Louisburg 0

vs. Paola 3

Abilene 5

vs. Rose Hill 1

Pratt

vs. Towanda-Circle

3A scores:

Wichita-Trinity Academy 13

vs. Marysville 3

Burlington 5

vs. Frontenac 6

Hesston 0

vs. Topeka-Hayden 2

Sabetha

vs. Hoisington-Central Plains

2-1A scores

Eskridge-Mission Valley 9

vs. Pratt-Skyline 5

St. Mary’s Colgan

vs. Colony-Crest

Marion 0

vs. Thomas More Prep 9

Valley Falls 5

vs. Medicine Lodge 6

