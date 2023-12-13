Kansas football vs. UNLV in 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Tickets, information for matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football is in a second-straight bowl game for the first time in more than a decade.

The Jayhawks (8-4) will face the UNLV Rebels (9-4) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. That’s set to be played 8 p.m. (CT) Dec. 26 at in Phoenix.

Kansas and UNLV have faced off twice before. Kansas won in 2003, but lost in 2002.

Where is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

The game is going to be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

How can someone watch the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

The game is going to be televised on ESPN.

How can someone buy tickets to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

Tickets are available through Vivid Seats.

Kansas Athletics announced fans can secure tickets in a couple of ways. One way is if they are donors and season ticket holders, and the other is if they are members of the general public.

Kansas Athletics also announced that it will hold a tailgate on game day in Phoenix that people can buy tickets for.

