Kansas football vs. Texas: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 game

LAWRENCE — Kansas football will look to bounce back Saturday at home against UCF.

The Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss on the road against now-No. 4 Texas. The Knights (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) are coming off of a loss at home against Baylor. It’s the third Big 12 Conference matchup of the year for both sides.

What’s Kansas focusing on as it prepares to face UCF? What challenges might the Knights present for the Jayhawks? Ahead of the 3 p.m.-scheduled kickoff, here is a scouting report and prediction for the game:

It looks like Jason Bean will start again at quarterback for Kansas

Multiple national reports Thursday followed the way things seemed to be trending all week, and outlined that redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean is in line to start against UCF. That would mean that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels would miss a second-straight game, and third overall, due to a back issue. In those previous two games, Kansas topped Missouri State and lost against Texas.

Offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki praised how Bean’s been preparing earlier this week. If Bean has to play again, they’ll have more time to ready themselves for that than they did this past weekend. Neither junior running back Devin Neal nor redshirt senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni expect much of a change to the offense if Bean is starting.

“I’m confident because I’ve seen what Jason can do,” Puni said. “I mean, he came into (Missouri) State and did what — he did his thing. And our offense operated just as normal with Jason in. When he gets his chance, he does very well.”

Lance Leipold expects John Rhys Plumlee to be UCF’s quarterback

Fifth-year quarterback John Rhys Plumlee hasn’t played for UCF since a Sept. 9 win at Boise State, but Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said on an episode of “Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold” this week he expects Plumlee to return Saturday. Plumlee provides a dual-threat option for the Knights who has the potential to carve up defenses. And he is a former Ole Miss transfer.

Jayhawks defensive coordinator Brian Borland did say, though, earlier in the week, that whoever plays quarterback for UCF the preparation they are doing remains the same. When the other quarterback was playing, Borland saw the same offense. So, it’ll be interesting to see how Kansas performs in Plumlee’s return — if that’s how it plays out.

Brian Borland wants to be ready for UCF’s tempo

UCF has the potential to play very fast, Borland explained, snapping the ball every 15 seconds even. It’s something Kansas has to be ready for. And if the Jayhawks aren’t, the Knights’ dynamic rushing attack will present even more problems than it would have already.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Devin Phillips said his team will have to be well-conditioned and not let UCF develop any momentum early. Kansas’ defense will rotate a number of guys in as it always has. So, it helps the Jayhawks recently had an experience with a tough game with the heat they played in during the game against Texas.

“It helps a lot because it’s something we weren’t used to,” Phillips said, “and being able to go down there and feel that type of temperature and be in that conditioning kind of put our bodies through something that we weren’t used to and we just had to adjust and be able to play through it.”

Andy Kotelnicki sees a UCF defense with speed, athleticism

Kotelnicki said the speed and athleticism UCF has on defense shows up on tape, and that the Knights have a couple of good cornerbacks who allow them to do some different things schematically. Puni described the defensive line as tough and physical, and noted that UCF likes to bring pressure off the edge. Kansas has the potential to bounce back offensively, too, this week, depending on if it can find the consistency it did have against Texas.

Neal said finding that consistency takes preparation and execution. Against the Longhorns, he explained, they didn’t take the steps to be prepared as they needed to be. This week, though, that’s changing.

Prediction: Kansas 41, UCF 31

The Jayhawks can improve to 5-1 with a win here, and set themselves up one win away from bowl eligibility. The Knights’ offense will be problematic at times for Kansas, but not enough to win in Lawrence. Another home win in front of a high-capacity crowd.

