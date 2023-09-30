Kansas football vs. Texas live score updates: No. 24 Jayhawks face No. 5 Longhorns

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 season continues Saturday, on the road, with a Big 12 Conference matchup against Texas.

The No. 24 Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) are coming into the game on a four-game winning streak. The No. 5 Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) are coming into the game undefeated as well. The last time these two sides met, Texas won handily in 2022.

But will the Jayhawks be able to pull off another upset victory in Austin, like in 2021? Will junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, junior running back Devin Neal and more star for Kansas in this game, like they did two years ago? The Longhorns are widely expected to win.

Follow along for updates from the matchup:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds today against Texas

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting odds: To be determined

Kansas football at Texas score updates

Stay tuned for score updates from the Jayhawks’ game against the Longhorns.

