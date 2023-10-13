Kansas football vs. Oklahoma State: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 test

LAWRENCE — Kansas football will look to pick up a second-straight victory Saturday on the road against Oklahoma State.

The No. 24 Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12) were able to top UCF this past weekend. The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) were able to capture a win themselves against Kansas State. However this game plays out could have major implications on the Big 12 Conference title race.

What does Kansas need to do in order to beat Oklahoma State in back-to-back seasons? What about the Cowboys could be the reason the Jayhawks fall short? Before the 2:30 p.m. scheduled kickoff, check out this scouting report and prediction for the game:

Kansas’ defense continues to take a step forward

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said that, through six weeks of play, he’s been pleased with how the defense has performed. He’s seen the depth start to showcase itself, especially at linebacker. And the defensive linemen have taken the step forward he thought they would.

One of the defensive linemen who has stood out is redshirt sophomore Austin Booker, who transferred in from Minnesota over the offseason. He’s fifth on the team in tackles and first in both tackles for loss and sacks. And Leipold doesn’t think Booker has reached his ceiling yet either.

“I think he’s probably played at a little higher level than, at times, than what I thought,” Leipold said. “He still has things to get better at, consistent in the responsibility. There’ll be some plays and, of course, he’ll show up, but then there’s some where he’s — and he knows that. And we have to keep him in a good spot, but also give him some freedom to go make some plays.”

Here’s what stands out about Oklahoma State to Lance Leipold

Oklahoma State is coming off of its best game of the year, from Leipold’s perspective. Although the Cowboys may not have started off the season as well as they might have wanted, he said they’re starting to hit their stride and things look like they’ve settled at quarterback — with redshirt senior Alan Bowman. So, Kansas will have a challenge on its hands in a stadium it got crushed in two years ago.

The Jayhawks are seen as the better team right now. They were last year, too. But they haven’t won in Stillwater since 2007.

Here’s what stands out about Oklahoma State to Andy Kotelnicki

Oklahoma State hired a new defensive coordinator during the offseason, so schematically things are different for the Cowboys. But Kansas offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki said he’s seen them get better each week. So far, Oklahoma State ranks toward the bottom of the Big 12 in total defense and ranks better against the pass than the run.

It is looking as if redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean is going to start again for Kansas, as junior quarterback Jalon Daniels continues to deal with his back issue. However, Bean showcased against UCF how he can lead the offense with a full week of preparation. And Kotelnicki spoke glowingly this week of freshman quarterback Cole Ballard, who joined the program as a walk-on and would potentially be the guy the Jayhawks turn to if they need to play another quarterback.

Here’s what stands out about Oklahoma State to Brian Borland

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland echoed Leipold, when he said he thinks Oklahoma State has found its quarterback. Much like his fellow coaches, Borland also described the Cowboys as a team that’s settling in. And while he noted Oklahoma State may not have been as explosive as other teams on the Jayhawks’ schedule just yet, that doesn’t mean he thinks the Cowboys lack talent.

Oklahoma State does, though, rank toward the bottom of the Big 12 in the major offensive statistical categories. So, one would think a defense that can create as much havoc as Kansas’ would have the opportunity to enjoy some success. Especially if the Jayhawks continue to be better at tackling, which Borland said they improved significantly on from Texas to UCF.

Prediction: Kansas 31, Oklahoma State 27

Bowl eligibility is in the cards this week for Kansas, and it should achieve that. No, beating Oklahoma State won’t be easy. But winning on the road against the Cowboys would say a lot about how the Jayhawks have progressed as a program.

Jordan Guskey covers the University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

