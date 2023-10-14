Kansas football vs. Oklahoma State live score updates: Jayhawks aim for a Big 12 victory

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Kansas football’s 2023 season continues Saturday, on the road, against Big 12 Conference-foe Oklahoma State.

The No. 24 Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against UCF. The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against Kansas State. Last year, Kansas topped Oklahoma State to reach six wins and bowl eligibility.

Will Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold be able to lead his team to another win? Will Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy’s side spoil the visitors’ plans? It’ll likely be redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean starting for Kansas again, not junior quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Here’s what’s happening inside Boone Pickens Stadium:

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

