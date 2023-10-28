Kansas football vs. Oklahoma live score updates: Jayhawks go for Big 12 Conference upset

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference game at home against Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2 in Big 12) are coming in off of an open week. The No. 6 Sooners (7-0, 4-0 in Big 12) are coming off of a win at home against UCF. Last year, Oklahoma beat Kansas in Norman.

Will Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold be able to pull off the upset? Will the Sooners keep working their way toward the College Football Playoff? It’s Homecoming in Lawrence.

Here’s what’s happening inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Oklahoma

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

TV: FOX

Betting odds: Oklahoma by 8.5 points

Kansas football vs. Oklahoma live updates

Stay tuned for updates from the game.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football vs. Oklahoma live score updates: Jayhawks are on FOX