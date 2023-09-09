Kansas football vs. Illinois score updates: Jayhawks take on Fighting Illini at home

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 season is continuing Friday with another matchup at home, this time against Illinois.

The Jayhawks (1-0) came into the game after a win at home against Missouri State. The Fighting Illini (1-0) came into the game after a win at home against Toledo. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema have known each other for years, and are matching up in Lawrence.

Is junior quarterback Jalon Daniels making his first appearance of the season for the Jayhawks? Are the Fighting Illini delivering Kansas its first loss of the season? The Jayhawks’ coaching staff and players came in expecting a physical contest.

Follow along for score updates from the game and more:

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Illinois

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting odds: Kansas by 3.5 points

Kansas football score updates vs. Illinois

END 1Q: Kansas 14, Illinois 0

Jalon Daniels throws his second touchdown pass

With just seven seconds left until the end of the first quarter, quarterback Jalon Daniels hit tight end Jared Casey for a five-yard touchdown pass. After the extra point, Kansas' lead is now 14-0. The drive went 85 yards in 13 plays and took 6:35 off of the clock.

Kansas opens the scoring with a touchdown drive

After Kansas' defense forced a 3-and-out to start things off, its offense drove down the field and scored a touchdown to take the lead. After the extra point, the Jayhawks lead 7-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter. The touchdown came on a four-yard pass and catch between quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Torry Locklin, and ended a drive that went 82 yards in 10 plays and took 4:21 off of the clock.

Kansas' drive nearly ended with a fumble by running back Devin Neal, but the Jayhawks were able to recover to keep their drive alive.

